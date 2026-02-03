Tool: 2″ Angle Grinder Attachment Shop Now

Manufacturer: Foredom

MSRP: $144.30+

Ironically, some of the most versatile tools in the shop come from very specialized corners of woodworking. Take my Foredom, for example. Anyone in the carving or woodturning world knows the name well. Foredom has been building flex-shaft tools for over a century, and while they’ve long served those markets faithfully, I’ve discovered that their tools are incredibly useful for all sorts of shop tasks—especially when you start exploring their wide range of handpieces and accessories. One of my favorites is the Angle Grinder Head, shown here.

This attachment is designed to fit the H.30 chuck-style handpiece. It’s machined out of metal, and feels like it’s meant to be put to work. A square-drive adapter is held in the handpiece chuck and keys into the grinder head, which then tightens securely with a clamping collar. Fire it up, and you can’t help but grin—it’s a cute little tool that feels great in hand and makes short work of whatever you put in front of it.

The Grinder Head accepts 2“ discs, and Foredom offers more than a hundred different options — from flap sanding discs (like the one shown here) to hook-and-loop pads and Scotch-Brite-style woven abrasives. In fact, nearly any 2“ disc with a⅜3/8“ arbor will fit. Whether you’re shaping, smoothing, or grinding, this little mini-grinder that is hard not to love.