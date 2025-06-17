Tool: Easy-Squeeze Silicone Glue Bottle Shop Now

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $8.99

Over the years, I’ve used many types of glue bottles in both my shop and classroom. Most of them follow the same basic design: a semi-rigid plastic cylinder, a cone-shaped nozzle, and that infamous red cap. These are the ones you find in bulk at craft stores and woodworking supply shops. They’re cheap, they work—until they don’t.

You lose the cap. Glue starts drying at the nozzle. You poke it, scrape it, squeeze harder. Eventually, the nozzle deforms or breaks. The bottle becomes a mess or ends up in the bin. Even when the nozzle’s intact, cleaning these bottles is a hassle. The threaded neck is too narrow for a proper rinse, and removing dried glue from inside can be an exercise in frustration.

This becomes even more problematic when working with kids. In my woodworking program, I often decant glue from a gallon or half-gallon jug into smaller bottles, better suited for little hands. But those small bottles clog up often. Mid-glue-up, we discover the blockage and have to stop everything to unclog the tip, scraping out dried glue with a stick or a nail. Not ideal.

That is—until recently.

I discovered a new glue bottle by Rockler that immediately sparked my interest. Rockler has a reputation for clever woodworking innovations, and this little bottle did not disappoint. I ordered two for our program, and after several weeks of use, I’m ready to say: this is the best glue bottle I’ve ever used.

What makes it different?

First, the bottle is made of soft, pliable silicone that’s incredibly easy to squeeze—even for children. The nozzle is made of a different type of plastic than the typical cone tips, and it seems to shed glue more effectively. Glue naturally runs back into the bottle rather than drying at the tip, and so far, we haven’t experienced any clogging issues.

Second, the construction is thoughtfully modular. The spout is screwed over a blue threaded collar that fit over the bottle’s wide-mouth silicone opening—perfect for cleaning and refilling without spills. This design solves one of the biggest pain points of traditional glue bottles: you don’t have to wrestle glue into a narrow neck or dread cleaning day.

The nozzle cap deserves its own praise. It’s long, rigid, and shaped to provide excellent grip—no more fumbling to snap on or pry off a soft, gummy red cap. It seats tightly against a flat section of the spout instead of a taper, which helps prevent clogs before they start.

And for those who want to expand the system, the Rockler bottle’s spout base is compatible with a variety of specialized applicator tips, including those for Domino, biscuit, dowel, and box joint joinery.

But even if you just use it as-is, this bottle is a game-changer.

In short: it’s cleaner, easier to squeeze, faster to refill, and far more pleasant to use. We now keep several on hand in our classroom shop, and the students love them. They’re a small upgrade that makes a big difference in daily workflow.

If you work with kids—or just want to spend more time gluing and less time fussing with bottles—this is one product I highly recommend.