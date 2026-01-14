Tool: Dual SE 20W Fiber + 20W Diode Desktop Laser Engraver Shop Now

Manufacturer: EM-Smart

MSRP: $2999+

Today’s woodworking shop looks far different than it did just a decade or two ago. It’s no longer unusual to see a CNC router or laser engraver sharing space with the jointer and table saw. I’ve covered a few CO₂ lasers in the past, but recently I’ve been experimenting with a new machine from EM-Smart that’s taken things to another level. Their Dual Laser system combines a 20W diode and a 20W fiber laser in one compact unit—opening up a remarkable range of creative and practical possibilities in the shop.

The EM-Smart Dual Laser takes a completely different approach from a Co2 laser. Instead of moving a gantry, it uses a pair of rapidly moving mirrors inside the head to direct the beam. The result is a small, bench-top laser that engraves and cuts with surprising speed and precision.

There’s a lot packed into this little machine—far more than I can cover here. (For a deeper dive, check out my full video on our YouTube channel and website.) But here are the highlights: the diode laser excels at cutting and engraving common shop materials like wood and leather. The 2“-wide engraving on the wooden bowl shown below took just about 15 seconds. Switch to the fiber laser, and you can engrave bare metals such as brass, aluminum, and tool steel—no coatings required. The image at the lower right shows vector engraving on an O1 steel parallel. The fiber also performs well for cutting or marking certain plastics, making it a handy tool for fabricating jigs, templates, and shop fixtures.

That versatility is what makes this laser so compelling. Whether you’re personalizing projects, fabricating shop aids, or even exploring small production runs, the Dual Laser earns its keep quickly.

EM-Smart also offers several accessories, including interchangeable lenses for specific applications and a rotary chuck for engraving on turned objects or stainless-steel tumblers (a fun side hustle, if you’re so inclined). A new EM-Smart Dual 2 was recently released that features a 30w MOPA and 20W diode laser. I’ll be testing a deep-engraving lens for brass soon—stay tuned for those results.