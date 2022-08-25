Tool: 8240 Cordless Rotary Tool Shop Now

Manufacturer: Dremel

MSRP: $99 (includes 2.0Ah battery, charger, storage case, and several accessories)

Dremel has been a whirlwind recently, releasing several new models and updated old ones, most recently the new and improved 8240 High-Speed 12V Cordless Rotary Tool. The 8240 slots nearly perfectly between the flagship 8260 and entry-level 7350 in Dremel’s product portfolio. It gives up the former’s smart technology and brushless motor, but is much more powerful than the latter; 12v vs 4v.

Out of the box you have everything you need to get started on some projects. In addition to the tool, battery, and charger, there’s also a reinforced cut-off wheel and several sanding attachments and mandrels, plus a convenient carrying case. In testing there were no surprises; I spend an hour or so cleaning rust off some old tools and the 8240 performed perfectly. Later I did a handful of test cuts with the cut-off wheel and it worked great there as well. After all of that the battery still showed 2/3 full, though I would hardly call it a real stress test.

I can tell I’ve become a bit spoiled with the brushless tools I’ve been testing lately, especially with how quiet they are. The 8240 isn’t loud per se, but it’s not a particularly pleasant-sounding tool. Besides the noise, the ergonomics are all around good, and the tool appears to be well made, as you would expect from Dremel. In fact, that pretty much sums up my experience with the Dremel 8240: a solid all-around option that isn’t outstanding in one particular area, but will do everything you ask of it. And there’s nothing wrong with that.