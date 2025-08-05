Tool: Paste Wax Shop Now and Hard Wax Shop Now

Manufacturer: Cottrill Tool and Wood Works

MSRP: $18 (paste) $10 (hard)

Paste wax is a wonderful thing. You can use it on tools in your shop and apply it to furniture as an extra layer of protection. In fact, wax is one of the oldest finishes known to man. Commercially available waxes are available, but I often find they’re packed full of solvents and stink up the house when doing maintenance. The paste wax from Matt Cottrill at Cottrill Woodworks has a low odor (it has a lovely citrus scent) and leaves a nice surface.

The Cottrill paste wax comes in a tub. Think of a large tub of shoe polish. It’s the perfect size to keep in the house to spiff up furniture throughout the year. I’ve found that the Cottrill wax applies easily—wipe on a coat and let it sit. After about 30 minutes, you can come through and buff the surface and remove any excess wax. The best part of Matt’s wax is that it offers great water protection. I used it on the top of the desk (later part of this issue). Goose (the feline shop manager) has spilled full water glasses on it, without affecting the shellac.

Not only does Cottrill offer a tub of paste wax, but they also have a stick of hard wax. You can see this on the left in the photo above. This is the perfect thing to keep in your apron pocket and to use on tools during the workday. A few swipes across the sole of a plane or the plate of a saw are all that you need to reduce friction and make your work a little bit easier.