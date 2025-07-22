Tool: Carbon Coating Kit Shop Now

Manufacturer: Carbon Method

MSRP: $84.99-199.99

Over the years, I’ve watched the company Carbon Method with interest. Their flagship product is a Ceramic Nanofinish to add additional protection to a finished piece of furniture. Think of it as a ceramic coating on a car. (For what it’s worth—I’ve used it on a few dining tables and liked it.)

When I met the gentlemen from Carbon Method at WIA last October, I picked up their Carbon Coating Quick Kit. This kit is designed to apply a protective layer to your cast iron tools. As a long-time user of paste wax (RIP Johnson’s), I figured I would test it by applying it to some of the high-use tools in the shop. Application is straightforward, especially if you’ve used the Carbon Method products in the past. The Carbon Coating kit is a three-step process. You start by cleaning the surface. Then, a graphene coating is applied. This adds rust and scratch protection. Finally, the Carbon Glide is an ultra-low friction top coat that puts a paste-waxed surface to shame.

I applied the first coat in October, and now it’s 5 months later, and the top looks as good as the day I finished it. The Carbon Glide coat does need to be reapplied every so often. I’ve noticed recently that mine could probably use another coat. It’s easy, though — just spray it on and wipe it off. The Carbon Coat is available as individual components or as the kit featured here.