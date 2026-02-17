Tool: BenchNuts Shop Now

Manufacturer: Carbon Method

MSRP: $24.99

I’m a huge fan of bench stand-offs. I use them constantly—for sanding, routing, finishing, and just about any task that requires keeping a workpiece off the bench. So when I was chatting with the crew from Carbon Method at our Woodworking in America event, they told me about their new product, BenchNuts. I figured they were simply Carbon Method’s take on the standard shop staple. Turns out, I was wrong—way wrong. These things are fantastic.

As you can see in the photo, BenchNuts take a different approach. Instead of the usual plastic puck with foam faces, each BenchNut is a simple die-cut foam hexagon (hence the “nut”). But don’t let that simplicity fool you—the material is the secret. The closed-cell foam has insane grip. I have no idea what kind of foam it is, but it’s perfect for the job. That tracks with Carbon Method’s obsession with material science—it’s what makes their coatings so good, and now it’s what makes BenchNuts special.

Each pack includes eight BenchNuts, giving you plenty of support for whatever you’re working on—assembly, routing, sanding, or sawing. They measure about 3-3/4“ across (flat to flat) and accept a standard 1/2“ dowel, making them easy to integrate into jigs, fixtures, or even 3D-printed setups.