Tool: Card Scraper and Dual-Handle Burnishers

Manufacturer: Blue Spruce Toolworks

MSRP: $21.99

The very first hand tool that I ever purchased was a set of Lie-Nielsen card scrapers back when I was taking high-school shop. Boy, did I think I was hot stuff with those fancy scrapers. And to this day, I still like them because they’re thin and flexible. But when Blue Spruce Toolworks announced a new set of scrapers and burnishers, I knew I had to add them to my collection.

In stark contrast to my beloved Lie-Nielsen scrapers, these from Blue Spruce are thick. So thick, in fact, that you have a hard time flexing them. However, it’s unnecessary with the up-swept corners and the razor-sharp edge that the 1095 steel produces. In fact, the Blue Spruce scrapers (of which there are three sizes available) are designed to be easy to use and allow you to produce a truly flat surface.

Blue Spruce also introduced a new burnisher, as if the scraper quality and design wasn’t enough. The burnisher is a dual-handle style (seen on the left side of the photo on the right). The steel and finish on the burnisher makes it extremely easy to roll a burr on any shaped scraper. And, when I saw it was a dual-handle style, it made sense. I always use a burnisher with two hands, but they are almost always designed with one handle. With the Blue Spruce version, holding the burnisher is like holding a set of handlebars. Light pressure and a gentle “lean” of the burnisher produce a sharp hook.

After using these scrapers for several weeks now, I think it’s safe to say that the set of scrapers from Blue Spruce is now my new favorite.