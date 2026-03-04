Tool: Inspection Square Shop Now

Manufacturer: Blue Spruce Toolworks

MSRP: $169.99

Keeping your parts flat, square, and true is essential for building projects that not only look good but last for generations. Square stock makes every step of construction easier—from joinery to assembly—and having a square you can trust is just as important as the accuracy of your tools. Enter the new Inspection Square from Blue Spruce Toolworks.

From the moment you pick it up, it’s clear this tool means business. The blade is machined from a solid piece of stainless steel and measures a full 1/8“ thick. The 6“ model tips the scales at over a pound, giving it the reassuring heft and stability that serious work demands. It’s built to stay true for a lifetime of use.

What really sets this square apart—beyond its precision machining—is the beveled edge along the blade. As shown in the photo, the bevel makes it incredibly easy to check an edge visually, while also providing a natural guide for a pencil. No more awkward angles or inaccurate marks.

Each Inspection Square also includes a Rack-It holder for convenient storage in your shop. It’s the kind of tool you’ll reach for every day—and one you’ll likely hand down someday, still dead square.

