Tool: Router Plane Shop Now

Manufacturer: Blue Spruce Toolworks

MSRP: $269.99

One of the benefits of being in my position, is that I sometimes get to see tools that are in the works before they get released to the public. I’ve watched the development of the Blue Spruce Toolworks router plane for a while now, anxiously waiting for its release.

The Blue Spruce router plane shares similarities with vintage planes made by Preston. Now, it’s no secret that I’m a Blue Spruce Toolworks fan. With that said, I think there are several features of this style of router plane that make it superior to the more common “Stanley” router planes. First, the Blue Spruce plane has a much larger sole. This means that it has a lot more surface area to reference off of the work. (The sole is machined from ductile iron and coated in low-friction black nitride). The large sole also allows a lot of real estate to change around the position of the cutter post, as well as the knobs.

In the standard configuration shown here, the blade is positioned in the center of the plane. However, you can position the blade at the end, to the outside, or in various other configurations. As you’d expect with all Blue Spruce tools, the depth mechanism is flawless. The blade adjusts with zero backlash, and it locks down tightly. The Router plane is available with a fence, and the sole of the plane is drilled, tapped, and countersunk for you to add additional fences, guides or soles. The Blue Spruce router plane is available with both straight and spearpoint cutters.