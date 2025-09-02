 In Tool Reviews
Tool: Micro Squares 

Manufacturer: Blue Spruce Toolworks

MSRP: $64.99-$109.99

Having one or two really nice squares is essential in the shop. Being able to check parts for square, and set up machines are some of the most frequent uses of mine. Blue Spruce recently released a pair of micro squares that are perfectly sized to fit in your apron pocket.  

The squares, milled out of stainless steel, are available in either a combo-square or double-square configuration. Both come with two blades—one 1/4 and the other 1/2(shown here). The larger blade is prefect for almost all of my shop tasks. The smaller blade is ideal for reaching in tighter areas to make marks or measure joinery.

One of my favorite features of these little squares are the locking knobs. Theyre easy to access and dont feel like they slip, as some others have a tendency to do.

