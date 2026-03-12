Tool: Jointer-Planer A2-26 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Hammer

MSRP: $2599

In a small shop, every square foot matters. I recently downsized from a roomy single-stall garage to a space that’s almost half the size. To make the most of it, I turned to the new Hammer A2-26 jointer/planer combo—my first step toward a more efficient layout.

The A2-26 follows the same proven design principles as Hammer’s larger machines, including their reliable cutterblock system, but it comes in at a far more approachable price point. You can choose between straight knives or a spiral cutterhead, both offering a 260mm (10.25“) jointing and planing capacity.

Ironically, the feature I value most about this machine is its modest footprint. At just 42“ long, and with the optional mobile base, the A2-26 delivers tremendous capability in a compact package. When you factor in its performance and build quality, it’s one of the best values in small-shop machinery.

—Greg Kopp