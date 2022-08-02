Tool: Sure-Foot F-Style Clamp Shop Now

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $19.99+

There are few tools that couldn’t use an improvement or two—even the humble bar clamp. Rockler thought of a few improvements when coming up with their Sure-Foot F-Style Clamps.

First, Rockler has added 1-1/2″ wide feet to the clamps. When stood on edge, the Sure-Foots are more stable than many other bar clamps. When gluing up the leg shown above, we found that this wide stance allowed us to concentrate on aligning the parts because we didn’t have to worry that the clamps would tip over.

Second, the Sure-Foot’s handle is very large and comfortable. Its rounded triangular shape allows you to apply plenty of torque. Other bar clamps have smaller-diameter round handles, which are harder to tighten.

Third, the clutch release is extra-long and has a soft pad. The design makes it easier to move the sliding head for a quick adjustment.

With a bar that’s 1″ wide and almost 1/4″ thick, the Sure-Foots can exert quite a lot of pressure. They have a 2-1/2″ throat depth and faces that are larger than average. The clamps come in 6″, 12″, 18″ and 24″ lengths.