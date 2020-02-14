Tool Reviews
Tool: Silicone Glue Brush Manufacturer: Rockler MSRP: $4.99 The lowly glue brush has been elevated to “actual tool” status. It’ll still be one of the most neglected tools in your shop—use it, set it aside, and forget it. But now you don’t have to throw it away. Rockler’s Silicone Glue Brush is built for neglect. Its soft silicone…
By Steve Shanesy
Spyder, a Kansas City, Mo.-based company, has introduced a jigsaw blade with teeth on the front and back edges. At first glance, these blades look odd at best and gimmicky at worst. But after taking these blades for a test-drive, I began to understand the versatility offered by this innovation. Of course it’s possible to cut moving backward, but the bigger surprise is how tight of a radius cut you can make – less than 3⁄4″ in diameter.
Tool: 12-1/2″ Variable Speed MIDI-LATHE Manufacturer: Delta MSRP: $659.99 If you need a lathe in a small shop and don’t have the room or just don’t want to wrestle with a full-size machine, bench top lathes are a great solution. Delta has introduced two bench top lathes: one lathe has five speeds while the other lathe is…
Tool: iGaging AccuMarking Digital Wheel Marking Gauge Manufacturer: iGaging MSRP: $39 A digital marking gauge? Really? Well, why not, right? The iGaging Digital Marking Gauge still does everything a traditional marking gauge does. In fact, you don’t even have to use the digital readout, but it’s there if you want it. So first let’s imagine it didn’t…
Tool: Micro Plunge Base Manufacturer: Micro Fence Price: $300 The term “precision” tends to be thrown around with impunity, but in this case, it’s warranted. Imagine gene-splicing a micrometer with a plunge base, and then shrinking it; that’s the new Micro Plunge Base from Micro Fence. It’s a miniature version of their standard Precision Plunge Base…
Tool: Supercell Mobile 14 Gal. High-Pressure Dust Collector Manufacturer: Oneida Air Systems MSRP: $2845 Dust collection and power tools should go hand-in-hand. In my shop, I have a combination of big and small machines with varying sizes of dust ports. That’s where the idea for the Oneida Supercell dust collector started. The company set out to design…
Tool: DWV012 10 Gal wet/dry vac Manufacturer: DeWalt Price: $470 Wouldn’t it be swell to have a vac that could both clean your shop and suck dust from portable power tools? That’s the idea behind the DWV012 10 gal. wet/dry vac from DeWalt: It can pick up chunks of debris, piles of sawdust, and, with the…
Tool: Super General T.K. Manufacturer: Infinity Price: $109 Do you avoid changing blades on your tablesaw? Do you feel like your tablesaw doesn’t have enough power? Is your current blade coated with burned residue? If you answer “Yes” to all these questions, then it’s time to take a good look at a high-quality thin-kerf blade like…
One word describes this tool, its cutters and the twist on the materials used: innovative.
By the editors
Page: 16
From the August 2010 issue #184
Seldom does a tool come along that changes how we look at a woodworking technique, but the Noden Inlay Razor does just that. The Inlay Razor, designed by Adjust-A-Bench inventor Geoffrey Noden, allows you to make an unlimited variety of inlay bandings as quickly as you can prepare the wood.
Although the process looks as if it might be slow, the work glides along easily. In fact, the process to create straight or curved banding is as addictive as it is creative.
While the tool itself is very simple, the idea and the design of the cutters used to slice the wood are outstanding and a bit mind-bending. The concept is light-years ahead of its time, but the cutting blades are decades old.
Tool: Preval Spray System Manufacturer: Preval Price: $5 For spraying small projects, this portable, self-contained Preval Spray System sprays almost any finish quickly and easily. Just fill the container with the appropriately thinned finish of your choice, attach the power unit and spray. In the photo, it’s spraying de-waxed shellac at a 2lb. cut, but it…
Tool: Inset Vise Manufacturer: Veritas Price: $98 A good tail vise sometimes ends up being an after-thought. When you built your bench, maybe you could only afford to shell out for the face vise, or maybe you thought you wouldn’t use a tail vise very often. If you’re considering adding a tail vise to your bench, this…
Tool: Pen Plus Jaws Manufacturer: Nova Price: $40 Drilling pen blanks often involves a drill press and a vise. Doing this operation on your lathe offers a finer degree of control and accuracy – particularly on long blanks – to help prevent break-out on a delicate piece, as well as free end turning, where one end isn’t…
Tool: CMS Router Table Manufacturer: Festool Price: $1720 On one end of the spectrum, there’s the router screwed to the underside of a piece of plywood, supported on sawhorses, with a board clamped across for a fence. On the other end, there’s the Festool CMS router table. The basic principle and end result may be the…
Tool: Rip & Crosscut Tenon Saws Manufacturer: Veritas Price: $139 Cutting tenons on large workpieces often requires bringing the tool to the work, instead of the other way around. It’s not something one encounters every day, but when you do, you’d be happy to have these Veritas Large Tenon Saws on your bench. The Veritas tenon…
Tool: Precision Strait Edge Manufacturer: iGaging Price: $36 (24″) A precision ruler is just one of those tools that every shop should have. Let’s face it; not everything can be done digitally. You may know the iGaging name from their digital devices, but they offer traditional measuring tools as well. These Premium Straight Edges are quite…
Tool: Fusion F2 Manufacturer: Laguna Price: $1800 A cabinet saw is the dream of many woodworkers, but many simply can’t afford one, or don’t have a 220 volt circuit to accommodate one. The folks at Laguna have been working hard to put a cabinet saw within reach of more woodworkers, and the Laguna Fusion – a 110…
Perhaps woodturners should sell naming rights. The field has never standardized the names of woodturning tools (or measurements of their widths or how to describe their angles), so they often go by different names. One tool stands out in this regard: Whether it’s called a spindle gouge, detail gouge, shallow-fluted gouge, fingernail gouge, lady-fingernail gouge,…
Tool: MicroJig Tapering Jig Manufacturer: MicroJig Price: $109 Some jigs get stuck in a design rut—they never seem to change. Take a typical double-armed tapering jig, for example. It’s awkward to adjust and a bit scary to use. Taking up the challenge, the folks at MicroJig have created a much more sophisticated device that solves both…
Tool: Veritas Shooting Plane Manufacturer: Veritas Price: $356 Shooting a board’s edge with a hand plane is a time-tested way to create perfect fitting joints. Veritas’ new Shooting Plane, made specifically for the task, hits the mark dead on. This modern take on the Stanley #51 shooting plane oozes quality, and is a dream to use….
Squeeze-out happens! You can’t stop it, so you just have to try to contain it. One day while shopping the local home center, I found a product called DRIcore Subfloor. It’s used as a subfloor in basements as a moisture barrier.I thought it’d make a great glue-up platform. The panels are flat, and the squeezed-out…
Tool: Lock Miter Master Manufacturer: Infinity Tools Price: $29.90 The lock miter is a strong, beautifully simple joint. Using just one router bit, both halves of the joint are cut using the same setting; one vertically and one horizontally. But have you ever tried setting one up? In order to work, it has to be dead-on perfect,…
Tool: The Dremel Moto-Saw Manufacturer: Dremel Price: $107 A scroll saw is the go-to tool for making fine, detailed cuts. But a scroll saw, for many shops, doesn’t even break into the top ten must-have tools. The Dremel Moto-Saw is at a price point that puts a scroll saw within easy reach for non scroll saw…
Tool: GRR-Rip Block Manufacturer: MICROJIG Price: $83 (pack of 2) Push blocks are essential in every shop. I’ve used my fair share of them, and the new GRR-Rip Block from MicroJig just might be the nicest one so far. Most push blocks use a soft rubber pad for a gripping surface. These pads work great for a…
Tool: Festool Carvex Manufacturer: Festool’s Price: $390 The jigsaw is a tool that I’m glad to see folks are still striving to make better. It’s an indispensable shop staple as is, but there’s room for improvement. Common complaints include blade drift, tearout and inaccuracy, to name a few. With a handful of changes and options, Festool’s…
Tool: Diamond Sharpening Plates Manufacturer: Atoma Price: $63 Diamond sharpening stones have enjoyed a steady increase in popularity because they cut fast, never need flattening and last a long time. Here’s a new type from Atoma, a Japanese company, which may wet your interest. Atoma plates are composed of monocrystalline diamonds electro-bonded to a thin sheet of…
Tool: Powermatic PM1000 Manufacturer: Powermatic Price: $2400 (50″ fence) The list of 110 volt cabinet saws continues to grow. That’s great news, as it puts a great many of the benefits of a cabinet saw within reach of home-shop and hobbyist woodworkers. The PM1000 from Powermatic is a really nice machine that I’d love to have…
Tool: Thick Kerf Flat-Top Saw Blade Manufacturer: Infinity Price: $130 Saw blades come in two basic varieties: thin kerf and standard kerf. For wider cuts, you use a dado set, right? Well, now you have another option—a thick kerf blade. The folks at Infinity are manufacturing two of them; one cuts a 5/32″ kerf, while the…
Tool: 08350 Dowelling Jig Master Kit Manufacturer: JessEm Price: $195 Dowel joints are a strong, simple and low-cost method of building furniture. All you need is a jig and a drill. Decent jigs have been around for years, but most are so basic that they don’t work well for many applications. Want to join a 3/4″…
Tool: AutoMaxx clamps Manufacturer: Kreg Price: $24-$29 Are you a pocket-screw fan? If so, you know that locking clamps are extremely handy for holding parts together during assembly. In fact, they’re almost indispensable. But they have one annoying feature: If you switch to material of a different thickness, you have to fiddle with the clamp’s adjustment screw…
Tool: Veritas Butt Chisels Manufacturer: Veritas Price: Starting at $70 Butt chisels have shorter blades than bench chisels and are generally made in wider sizes. They’re typically used for efficiently wasting out large areas, such as the mortises for installing butt hinges. These new butt chisels from Veritas’ are beautifully made and a pleasure to use. Though…
Tool: O’Keefe’s Working Hands Manufacturer: O’Keefe’s Price: $7.29 (3.4oz) Dry, cracked hands are the bane of many woodworkers, particularly during the cold, dry months in northern climates. If this sounds familiar, and you haven’t yet discovered O’Keefe’s Working Hands, you owe it to yourself to try it out. I’m not exactly a hand-cream connoisseur, but…
Tool: Kreg K5 Manufacturer: Kreg Price: $129 Pocket hole joinery has been synonymous with the name Kreg for years. Kreg’s jigs have always been affordable and user-friendly. With the new K5 jig, the folks at Kreg have managed to tweak their flagship kit to make it even more user-friendly. For starters, there’s the almost-automatically adjusting clamping…
Hose-Free Nailer Editor’s Pick Tool: Ryobi P320 Airstrike 18 Volt One+ Manufacturer: Ryobi Price: $99 (bare tool) No hose? No compressor? Now that’s an idea I can get behind. The new Ryobi One+ 18 volt Brad Nailer with Ryobi’s AirStrike technology is a pleasant surprise. The One+ nailer shoots 18 gauge, 5/8″ – 2″ brad nails,…
Tool: PM1500 Bandsaw Manufacturer: Powermatic Price: $2999 Nothing beats a powerful bandsaw for milling boards from a log, roughing out massive blanks for turning or carving, or resawing wide flitches from dry timber. Making tough cuts like these in wood 12″ thick or more has traditionally been a job for commercial 18″ bandsaws, but a growing class…
During the last year or so I have been searching for a versatile, dependable, yet affordable wire-tip wood burning kit for my woodworking program. And now after buying and testing such tool I feel confident enough to recommend it to my readers. In our program we are happy to teach our students how to use…
Tool: Mushroom Mag Switch Manufacturer: General International A magnetic switch is a safety device that’s common on many new stationary tools. They’re quickly becoming a requirement for schools and industry. For older tools, two new Mag Switches from General International provide an easy safety upgrade. Imagine this scenario; you trip a breaker while your tool is…
Tool: DCW600 Router Manufacturer: DeWalt Price: $179 (bare tool) As power tools all go cordless, it’s especially nice to be able to lose the cord on a router. Going cordless really is a step forward—as long as the tool doesn’t sacrifice power and productivity that is. For all-day production output, I’d still look to a…
Editors note: This item no longer appears to be available. Dowels and loose tenons have been around for some time. Both have stood the test of time, making strong, simple, reliable joints. While there are a number of manufacturers, these Expansible Dowel Pins and Compressed Loose Tenons from Laurier Wood Craft are a nice, well-thought-out…
Tool: Jobsite Saw Pro Manufacturer: SawStop Price: $1400 SawStop released the first version of their portable table saw about five years ago. Packaging their flesh-sensing blade brake technology in a smaller, more affordable format made it more attainable for a larger portion of woodworkers and folks on jobsites. This upgraded version of their jobsite saw…
Tool: Fisch Wave Cutter Forstner Bits (Amazon Link) Manufacturer: Fisch Tools Cost: $380 (16 piece set) My collection of Forstner bits was cobbled together over the years. I started with inexpensive multipacks. Then I bought a few specific sizes for projects and even sprung for some premium one-offs. And I’ve tried just about every style…
Tool: Bench Dog Tools No. 5 Jack Plane Manufacturer: Bench Dog Tools Price: $169.99 I was pleasantly surprised by the performance of the No.5 plane from Bench Dog straight out of the box. After wiping the protective oil off all the surfaces and setting the blade depth, I was able to make de-cent shavings within minutes….
Earlier this week, Lee Valley rolled out their new website, and it’s a beauty. They’ve always been a go-to for me for hand tools and hardware. While the previous version of the site functioned well enough, Lee Valley’s new design feels borderline luxurious in comparison. Browsing and search results are driven by images. That’s especially…
Tool: InKleind Twin Turbo Vise Manufacturer: InKleind Price: $270 There’s a new twin-screw vise on the block designed by Andy Klein that I’ve had the opportunity to test in a pre-production form. The design seeks to solve some of the common issues associated with twin-screw vises. The solid transmission of power through the gears promises…
Tool: Jet JWBS-14SFX Band Saw Manufacturer: Jet Tools Price: $1100 We may receive commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations. I’ve spent a couple of months using the newest 14″ Jet bandsaw and I’m convinced this is an excellent buy at $1,100. This bandsaw bridges the gap between…
Tool: Makita VC4710 Manufacturer: Makita Price: $529 Dust collection is a higher priority than ever before for most woodworkers. It’s not just about keeping the shop clean, of course. It’s about our health. We’re looking for a machine that will minimize our exposure to the most hazardous dust particles—the finest ones. Good filtration isn’t enough, however. A…
Part of the unexpected interactions that stem from having an online column in a woodworking magazine is that, on occasion, a distributor or maker of craft/woodworking related tools or supplies will approach me and propose to send an item for review. Two months ago, Brightech, a company that specializes in designing and manufacturing magnifying lamps…
Tool-Free Rotary Tool Dremel’s EZ Change mechanism lets you quickly change between the seemingly endless array of bits and accessories without the use of any special tools. With the new 4200 High Performance Rotary Tool, you won’t lose much valuable time changing attachments, nor will you lose the confounded wrench! The 4200’s EZ Change mechanism…
Cordless Drill Mortise Mill Editor’s note: This product no longer appears to be available. This mortising jig is small, but don’t be fooled by its toy-like appearance; the JessEm Pocket Mortise Mill II is a finely crafted, precision jig. Coupled with a hand drill, you can make clean, accurate 1/4″ mortises for loose tenon joinery….
Tool: 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Compact Router Kit Manufacturer: Makita Price: $350, buy it here Trim routers are quickly becoming a standard item in cordless lineups. It’s hard to beat the convenience and portability. The Makita brings a lot of great features to the table with the 18V LXT, including both a fixed and plunge base…
Tool: Cyclonic Dust Collector Manufacturer: Powermatic Price: $3,000, buy it here It’s 2018, and if your dust collection doesn’t have a cyclone, you’re missing out. Several manufacturers have introduced all-in-one units that incorporate cyclones and HEPA filtration into a single footprint. The PM2200 adds to those important features with a proprietary automatic filter cleaner that runs when you…
Clamping an irregular shape usually requires a lot of ingenuity, but here’s a novel approach: Elmer’s new Clamp Tape. It stretches up to 300%, like a giant rubber band, and sticks only to itself—not to wood or a finish. I’ve found that Clamp Tape is best used for holding parts in position once you push…
Tool: Ultimate Coping Saw Manufacturer: Blue Spruce Toolworks Price: $325, buy it here Coping saws are a bit of a divisive subject among woodworkers. Some folks swear that their $3 coping saw from the hardware store has never let them down and the other camp has tried to engineer the tool to perfection. The Blue…
Tool: M18 FUEL Brushless Chain Saw Manufacturer: Milwaukee Tool Street Price: $400, buy it here I made the switch to battery-powered chainsaws for my tree service work in 2011 when pro-duty models first became available, and I never looked back. Battery power has replaced 2-stroke fuel on my jobs for all but the largest removals,…
When Erik Florip of Florip Toolworks announced that he would be offering a premium dovetail saw for $85, he immediately had my attention. At that price point, these saws are positioned well below other premiums saws, and just slightly above some very popular budget alternatives. This saw comes standard with a 16ppi rip filed 9″…
Your next cordless power tool could very likely include Bluetooth. The communication protocol has been pushed hard in the consumer tech world for years. So why is the power tool industry adopting Bluetooth? Flexibility. Makita’s cordless track saw and cordless vacuum both integrate its AWS Bluetooth technology to talk to each other. That means, when…
The JDS Multi-Router recently passed its 25th anniversary. In all those years, there’s been only one relatively minor change to this venerable joint-making machine—a remarkable feat when you consider how frequently woodworking tools are upgraded or redesigned. The Multi-Router can be used to cut dovetails and many other useful woodworking joints, but it excels at…
We love the original wooden-handled Bessey K Body clamps. But they became unavailable in 2008 when Bessey released the Revo clamps, which had a larger clamping surface (of about 30 percent) than the K Bodies and a soft-grip handle that allowed for easier and more comfortable tightening – but we found the clamps often slipped…
Well-fit joinery (not too loose, not too tight) and well-planned glue-ups rarely need much persuasion – but I am not always lucky enough to find myself with either of those. In the past, I’ve used big rubber mallets, small sledges and framing hammers (with a block of wood, of course) to bring home tight joints…
Before reading why these SensGard hearing protectors are so good, consider if you share some of the problems I have had with other protectors. I do not like stuffing things into my ear canals, such as foam plugs that must be compressed with often dirty fingers, then uncomfortably jammed in, only to later work loose….
There is no doubt in my mind that a chair scraper from BearKat Wood should be in every chairmaker’s tool chest. Card scrapers have long been the secret clean-up weapon of woodworkers, and it’s clear that this one was designed by someone with an intimate knowledge of the challenges that arise from working wood in…
Editor’s note: this product no longer appears to be available. Cyanoacrylite (CA) glues have been around for years, but the folks at Bioformix have come out with a new twist, making a product that’s much more practical for general woodworking. Most CA glues have a very short working time. Nexabond 2500 is available in three…
As a bowl carver, I am frequently asked about recommendations for beginner sets of tools. Though the Robin Wood Axe is always on that list, it’s not just a beginner’s axe. Weighing in at 1 pound, 9 ounces, it is a midweight carving axe, and considerably lighter than the Gransfors Bruks (GB) Swedish Carving Axe…
A lot of the work in any machine-oriented woodshop revolves around creating and improving jigs. While I’ve used hold-down and F-style clamps in most of my shop fixtures, the Microjig Matchfit Dovetail Clamps offer a new means of integrating adjustable clamping into a jig, securely and out of the way of blades and bits. The…
A plow plane is a joinery powerhouse in the hand-tool shop. Not only can you plow grooves with it – you can, if necessary, use it for rabbets and tongues, though it’s a laborious tonguing process. Enter the combination plane – a plane that excels at grooves and has changeable cutters for not only other as…
A portable light sure comes in handy when you’re sawing dovetails, brushing a finish or doing any type of close-up work. I’ll bet you’ve used portable incandescent or halogen lights at some time in your shop, but here’s something even better: an LED light. The Festool SysLite has six LED bulbs, and gives you bright,…
This respiration-protection attachment lives up to the claim of its name. by Megan Fitzpatrick page 14 While I appreciate the versatility and power of a handheld router, I often turn to other tools for its typical tasks, in large part because of the dust and noise a router creates. While it doesn’t mitigate the noise…
Router Table with Nice Features, Nice Price Looking for a full-featured router table? Don’t want to break the bank? If so, the Premium Die Cast Aluminum Router Table from Craftsman is definitely worth a look. It has all the necessary features and a few nice extras. The 20″ wide x 30″ long cast aluminum top…
This clever and inexpensive milled aluminum square functions as a try square, miter square, bevel square, T-square, combination square and (in a pinch) a compass (the compass function would work better were there a groove on the end of the blade in which to set a pencil, which the maker mentions, but leaves up to…
by James McConnell Designed as solid anchor points for placing compasses and dividers on the edges and corners of boards to mark curves, two of these Compass Guides from Walke Moore Tools allow you to make perfect circles or arcs anywhere on projects without fumbling to align a compass leg. (The round center guide is…
Fit, finish and registration flats combine for a solid turning experience. by James McConnell page 18 If you feel like wasting an entire afternoon, just type “carbide vs. high speed steel turning tools” into your favorite internet search engine. If you would rather spend that time making something beautiful and functional on a lathe, then…
by Megan Fitzpatrick page 20 Someone saw this deburring wheel on Instagram and clued me in to it; sold. It’s really a metal-working tool for knocking off sharp edges and small bits of metal. But if, like me, you have rusty old tools sitting around your shop (say inherited chisels that haven’t been used for…
by Megan Fitzpatrick page 20 If you’re frugal when it comes to tool purchases, check out the U.S.-made Buck Bros. “Professional Wood Chisels,” available at Home Depot. A set of three (1⁄2″, 3⁄4″ and 1″) is less than $20. (I bought several sets from three locations for comparison purposes.) While nowhere near the fit and…
Simple and functional, these moulding planes perform as they should. by Megan Fitzpatrick pg. 12 Jeremiah Wilding is relatively new to the wooden planemaker brethren, but his planes perform as if he’s been making them for decades – and he’s offering them at a price that won’t break the bank. I tested a J. Wilding…
by James McConnell pg.14 The Veritas (Lee Valley) mortise chisels are awesome in every sense of the word. They’re big, heavy and can plow through a mortise in just a few good passes. The size, shape and substantial thickness of the blades bring English “dagger”-style mortise chisels to mind, while the overall shape and length…
by Megan Fitzpatrick pg. 14 Well-made and well-fit drawers are a calling card of the best furniture makers; David Charlesworth’s video “Drawer Making and Fitting” (Lie-Nielsen) can help you achieve such mastery in the high-end English Arts & Crafts tradition. What this means is drawer construction with excellent materials, perfect joint layout for the stock…
by Megan Fitzpatrick pg. 14 A diemakers’ square with a narrow blade is an excellent tool for determining minute problems with your joinery, allowing you to get in between narrow dovetail pins, for example, to check for sloping walls. But a true diemakers’ square (on which the blade angle can be adjusted for patternmaking) is…
by Megan Fitzpatrick pg. 16 We’ve been using Norton 3X Super Cool ceramic alumina oxide wheels on our dry grinders since we first reviewed them in 2006; they cut fast and don’t easily overheat a tool’s edge – that means you can get your heavy grinding done fairly quickly, because you don’t have to stop…
by James McConnell pg. 16 Most woodworkers have the skill to engineer a makeshift planing stop from a block of wood and a bit of old saw blade, but the precision engineering and price point of the new toothed planing stop from Benchcrafted beg the question: Why would you want to? The folks at Benchcrafted…
This hi-tech tool takes guesswork out of making clean, precise holes. by Megan Fitzpatrick pg. 14 With a vast array of computer-controlled settings and a “smart” motor, the Voyager 18″ drill press from NOVA/Teknatool will certainly appeal to the technology geeks among us. And while I’m a bit of a Luddite when it comes to…
by Megan Fitzpatrick pg. 16 The Kreg pocket-hole jig is the workhorse joinery method in our beginner woodworking “I Can Do That” series of articles, videos and books. When we design those pieces, we’re careful to hide the pocket holes, because we don’t want them to show. Sure, one can buy ready-made plugs, but only…
Three LEDs and a 30″ flexible neck deliver durable, excellent task lighting. by Rob Porcaro pg. 16 Good lighting can make a big difference in the quality of your woodworking, especially hand-tool work. Without it, there is little hope of accurately sawing to a layout line. It is also key in evaluating a surface finish…
by Megan Fitzpatrick pg. 18 If you’re struggling for cut perfection on your dovetails (or you’re just learning to cut this important joint), a magnetic dovetail guide from U.K.-based furniture maker and teacher David Barron is just the ticket. These guides are made of sturdy anodized aluminum and feature recessed rare-earth magnets – covered by…
by James McConnell page 18 If there is any remaining question in the hand-tool world regarding the all-around capabilities of carcase saws, Mark Harrell has offered a definitive answer with the introduction of the new 14″ Bayonet Precision Carcase Saw from Bad Axe Tool Works. The Bayonet is both fast and deadly accurate. With the…
by Jim McConnell page 16 One thing I always worry about with fixed-blade metal try squares (especially beautiful and expensive ones) is the reality that rough handling or an accidental drop from the workbench can knock them out of alignment and render them useless. The new 4″ x 6″ square by Blue Spruce Toolworks has…
This well-machined workholding device is easy to assemble and is solid. by Megan Fitzpatrick page 14 Sure, you can make your own double twin-screw vise, but you don’t have to – there are several excellent commercial options. Add to that list the new Lake Erie Toolworks Moxon Vise kit. This hard maple vise arrives nicely…
No-measure setup delivers precise, repeatable tenons – fast. If you cut a lot of tenons, the Powermatic Tenoning Jig (PM-TJ) is worth a close look. While it appears a bit complicated out of the box, the PM-TJ is remarkably easy to use and compatible with any standard table saw with a low-profile riving knife. Set…
Vintage moving fillister planes are easy to find but can be tricky to restore because of all the moving parts and the general wear and tear these tools endure. If you don’t want to buy a metal moving fillister, then I highly recommend you check out the work of Jeremiah Wilding, a young planemaker who…
This stainless steel replica of a late 19th-century double-boiler cast iron glue pot from Landers, Frary & Clark is both cute and useful – despite its diminutive size (3″ diameter x 2-3⁄8″ height). The outer pot holds 2-1⁄2 fluid ounces of water to keep the contents of the inner pot from scorching when it’s on…
Festool’s newest 5″ compact tool delivers on comfort and performance. by Andy Brownell page 12 A well-sanded surface makes a huge difference on a finished piece. Unlike many woodworkers I know, I appreciate the relatively mindless nature of sanding. In addition to recently using the Mirka DEROS for benchmarking purposes, my go-to power sander has…
Because of its lower profile, I prefer a barrel-grip jigsaw to a top-handle. I feel as if having my hand closer to the work gives me better control, not only because the tool feels less tippy, but because I find it slightly easier to guide. And I quite like this new 12-volt, lithium-ion powered one…
by Megan Fitzpatrick page 16 “Pinch rods” or “pinch sticks” are, at their most basic, two thin pieces of pointy material that are held together loosely enough at the center to move, but can be locked down. Put a point corner to corner in a carcase, lock the sticks, then check that setting against the…
This inexpensive compact saw performs surprisingly well. by Christopher Schwarz When sliding miter saws first hit the market, they could cost as much as a decent table saw. So I was shocked when I saw the price tags on the new line of miter saws by Craftsman (starting at less than $200). Surely they must…
Lightweight but solid, this two-knife model is a decent starter machine. by Megan Fitzpatrick p. 16 I admit to some skepticism as I unboxed the Grizzly G0790. This benchtop planer has only two knives, and at just $285 (plus $49 for shipping), I wasn’t expecting to be impressed. And while I’m not completely blown away by the…
by Christopher Schwarz p. 18 Many of the difficult measuring jobs we face are too big or too small for us to accurately assess. For big jobs, I end up making my own giant wooden straightedges or try squares. For the tiny problems, I reach for the Vesper Double Square. This beautifully machined adjustable square sneaks…
More than just a saw, this tool offers (useful) infomercial-like functions. by Christopher Schwarz page 14 I’m not a fan of multi-tools. In my experience they are marketing gimmicks that do nothing particularly well. But the new Brooklyn Tool & Craft Hardware Store Saw is a huge exception to that rule. This short panel saw…
by Christopher Schwarz page 16 Since the mid-1990s I’ve been married to my inexpensive side-clamp honing guide, sometimes called an “Eclipse” guide after the firm that developed it. So when Lie-Nielsen Toolworks began showing its side-clamp honing guide around, I resisted even picking it up – I don’t like to mess with my sharpening routine…
David Charlesworth’s new video is groundbreaking instruction. by Christopher Schwarz p. 14 The “secret miter” dovetail is considered the most elegant and difficult of all the dovetail joints to make. As a result, many woodworkers hesitate to even attempt the joint, which can seamlessly wrap the grain around a furniture carcase to a beautiful effect….
by Megan Fitzpatrick p. 16 These clever stainless steel trammel points (for scribing large arcs and circles) from Veritas work a little differently than my vintage set, which fit only on a fixed-sized beam. The narrow-bodied heads are open on one side, and can thus be attached to any flat piece of material up to…
by Christopher Schwarz p. 16 I like using French curves for laying out hyperbolas, ellipses and parabolas when designing furniture details. These curves are not static arcs – they are segments of the Euler spiral – and so the shapes they create have more spring and life. The typical set of French curves consists of…
Simple micro-adjust feature and a solid base make this one a contender. by Christopher Schwarz page 14 Some router tables have gotten so complex and expensive that they actually rival a decent shaper. I’ve always preferred simple router tables, so I was curious to assemble and use the new Kreg Precision Router Table. Like most…
by Christopher Schwarz page 16 To be frank, I’m not a fan of sharpening hand tools using diamond systems because I don’t find the final edge as ideal as one produced on oilstones or waterstones. That said, the new Trend Diamond Honing & Polishing kit (DWS/KIT/B) gets so many things bang-on correct that it is…
I I’ve been building a stacked-lamination piece with plenty of concave and convex curves that require a good deal of sanding. Arbortech’s new Contour Random Sander has helped. Out of the bag, the sander includes everything you need – a metal stem containing two independently rotating shafts that produce the “random” action, a flexible rubber…
Mirka’s compact electric sander performs like an air-powered tool. by Megan Fitzpatrick page 12 I avoid sanding as much as possible – but sometimes it has to be done. Since early 2010, when we got a Mirka CEROS (Compact Electrical Random Orbital Sander) in for pre-release testing, that’s been my go-to tool for this dreaded task….
by Megan Fitzpatrick Page 14 Although wireless charging is nothing new (it’s been around for years for home and mobile phones), the Power Ready system from Bosch is a first in the tool sector. As of this writing, the system includes only the WCBAT612 18-volt thin-pack 2Ah battery ($89), which is backward-compatible with all of…
Blade carrier helps to preserve cap-iron settings with ease. by Christopher Schwarz page 14 When Veritas redesigned its bevel-down bench planes, the Canadian company started from scratch. Released in the fall of 2014, these tools share almost no DNA with the company’s previous generation. And, in the Veritas tradition, the company’s engineers also chucked tradition…
by Christopher Schwarz page 16 Because shellac is my favorite finish, I have tried nearly every brand of flakes on the market. By far, my favorite brand is the premium dewaxed flakes – Tiger Flakes – sold by Tools for Working Wood in Brooklyn, N.Y. Because there are no lac bugs in Brooklyn, this stuff…
For experienced woodworkers, it’s easy to ignore tool reviews and say: “I just buy the brands that have served me well.” But what if you know little about the different brands? When I was growing up, Skil made fantastic circular saws. Black & Decker made good drills. Craftsman put its name on some good machinery….
Most tool reviews aren’t really reviews. They’re press releases dressed up with a lab coat and a clipboard to look respectable. For experienced woodworkers, these faux-reviews are easy to spot and ignore. What are the signs? They’re missing key information about the tool’s place in the market compared to its competitors. Even more telling, the…
If I never write another tool review, I’ll be happy. But due to changes at Popular Woodworking Magazine, I’ve agreed to write a few for upcoming issues. Because I like nothing better than to pull down my pants and walk around in public, here is a guide to reading (and writing) tool reviews. Before I…
This turbine-driven gun produces a good finish at a good price. by Robert W. Lang page16 I first became aware of High-Volume Low-Pressure (HVLP) systems about 20 years ago. At the time, it seemed like a great idea – reduce overspray and eliminate the need for a massive air compressor chugging away. Since then, I’ve tried…
by Chuck Bender page 18 The new 14″ steel-frame band saw from Jet is nothing less than heavy-duty. With its 3-horsepower, 220-volt motor, this saw is built to handle just about anything you can throw at it. The one-piece frame makes this band saw extremely rigid for tough cuts such as resawing wide boards (it…
by Megan Fitzpatrick page 18 If you’re in the market for a birdcage awl, this Shenandoah Tool Works version offers a stylish twist – that is, the hand-forged 01 steel shaft is actually twisted during manufacturing. While this aesthetic touch has no effect on performance, it looks nice – and one could argue that, subliminally,…
Get European accuracy and quality at a great price. by Chuck Bender page 14 Most woodworkers only dream about owning a European sliding table saw. The size and price tend to be limiting factors, particularly for those not making a living from their woodcraft. The Hammer K3 Winner series of table saws breaks new ground…
By Chuck Bender page 16 A router table that tilts opens up vast new worlds when it comes to making mouldings. The one feature that I love about the Angle-Ease (from Woodhaven) is its ability to tilt. This lift gives you the ability to make complex mouldings with a router that are impossible to make…
by Megan Fitzpatrick page 16 We don’t typically include tools in this column that we’ve not actually tested, but we’re making an exception for these five new bevel-down planes from Veritas (Nos. 4, 41⁄2, 5, 51⁄2 and 7 in the Stanley numbering system). I got a preview of these at Lee Valley Tools in Ottawa…
by Christopher Schwarz page 18 Until recently, workbench hardware on the market was so pitiful that you were better off looking for vintage vises and screws for your new bench. These days, however, woodworkers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to workbench accessories. Earlier this year, Benchcrafted released its latest vise design, the…
by Chuck Bender page 18 There are lots of vacuums and dust extractors on the market, but what sets the Bosch VAC140A apart are the well-thought-out details. From the easily accessed drain hose to the hook for hanging the power cord, Bosch has taken into account how people actually use an extractor – the company…
by Chuck Bender page 16 In recent years, Freud’s Diablo brand has become synonymous with high quality, high tech, reasonably priced circular saw blades; these new blades should only enhance that reputation. The D1040X (general purpose) and D1090X (fine crosscut) blades feature unique grind angles on the teeth. Both are alternating-top-bevel blades, but they sport…
by Chuck Bender page 14 If you are into sculpting wood or forming sculpted furniture parts, the Arbortech TurboPlane and Mini-Turbo are two tools that could make your work much easier. Although they are sold separately, they work well as a team. The TurboPlane is an easy-to-handle, relatively safe 4″-diameter power carver that fits on…
Attention to detail makes this machine a top-quality addition to any shop. by Chuck Bender page 14 The first thing that comes to mind upon seeing the SuperMax 19-38 drum sander is the company’s focus on quality. It’s evident in everything from the castings to the precision-milled drum to the thoughtful placement of the controls…
by Christopher Schwarz page 18 For some woodworkers, building your own mallet is a rite of passage. After using dozens of student-made mallets, however, I wonder if many of us would be better off with a well-balanced, professionally made mallet. If you are a person who wants to buy a thing once and be done…
The reversible motor turns this benchtop tool into a sterling machine. by Chuck Bender page 16 Teknatool’s new Nova Comet II wood lathe is feature-packed at a price that’s hard to beat. Not only does it have variable speed, it has a reversible motor – not usually found on lathes of this size – that’s…
We recently received some new Freud Diablo blades at the magazine to test (two of which will be featured in an upcoming Tool Test in the magazine). The blade is what Diablo calls its Ultimate Flawless Finish blade. It’s a 12″ diameter blade that is designed to work on fixed and sliding miter saws (the…
by Megan Fitzpatrick page 14 I have a perfectly good light for my workbench, on an attachment that slips into the dog holes. And, it has a magnifier, which is becoming increasingly useful. However: My bench is against a wall, so the articulating arm of the light limits how it can be positioned, there’s a…
by Chuck Bender page 12 Fasteners that use 23-gauge pins have been around for quite some time. What stands out with all 23-gauge pinners is the almost non-existent hole left behind. Senco’s new FinishPro 23LXP headless pinner is a highly refined piece of work. Driving 23-gauge pins up to 2″ in length makes this one…
by Chuck Bender page 12 Bosch does it again, only smaller, with its CM10GD Dual-bevel Glide Miter Saw. Like its big brother (the GCM12SD), this saw has a hinged-arm system that creates a smooth, gliding action when extending the saw for a cut. While the similarities don’t end there, you will find some differences. On…
by Chuck Bender page 16 Starborn Industries has set the benchmark for driving screws. The Smart-Bit Depth Setter allows you to sink screws to a consistent depth every time. Although it was first introduced to the deck-building industry, there are a lot of features about this little tool that make it appealing to furniture makers….
In preparing to review the new Czeck Edge birdcage awl for the February issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine (find out how to get the electronic version free by clicking here), I asked Bob Zajicek (founder of Czeck Edge Tools) to also send his new Super Kadet II carbide marking knife. Because it is a (relatively) new…
Since leaving Popular Woodworking in June 2011, I have avoided writing tool reviews. In fact, I have been thrilled to focus my attention on other things. But I am coming out of retirement momentarily to discuss a tool that I have been waiting years – yes, years – for: the Blue Spruce Toolworks Joiner’s Mallet….
by Chuck Bender page 18 From the December 2013 issue, #208 Festool’s Carvex jigsaw has innovation written all over it. How much innovation? These jigsaws are available in both corded and battery-powered (due out late in 2013), and you can choose between a D-handle or barrel-grip design. Plus there’s an accessory angle base that folds…
by Megan Fitzpatrick page 18 From the December 2013 issue, #208 I’ve built a couple workbenches – and helped to build a couple more – and have drilled 3⁄4″-diameter holes for dogs and holdfasts variously by hand with a brace and bit, with an spiral-upcut bit in a router and with a combination of both…
This saw packs a professional punch for your home workshop. by Chuck Bender page 15 From the December 2013 issue, #208 Powermatic’s new table saw isn’t over-shadowed by its big brother, the PM2000, and it can fit into your home workshop without the added fuss of rewiring your home. Straight out of the crate you…
By Glen D. Huey page 16 The name ASI-HVLP may be new to you, but when you discover that the company behind this new brand is, in fact, Apollo Sprayers (which is credited with bringing HVLP to the amateur woodworker market) all questions are answered. The Eco series – designed specifically for small shops and…
Four corner-positioned lift screws raise this design above the competition. by Glen D. Huey page 14 The Excalibur Deluxe Router Table Kit (#40-200) from General International is a complete shop setup that was introduced in late 2012. In adding the kit to our shop, we were reminded of its outstanding features. The major components are…
At the HandWorks show in Amana, Iowa, last month, Veritas introduced publicly its newest innovation in workholding – a cam-lever hold-down that to me, looks like a duck. So until I’m told the official name of the tool, I’m calling it a Bench Duck. (I’ll likely call it that even after I know the official…
One way to tell that you’re getting old is when technology marches forward, providing a replacement for something you think of as new. Non-woven abrasive pads (Scotch-Brite is one brand name) were a great alternative to steel wool, much like cassettes were way better than 8-track tapes. Steel wool leaves behind little bits of metal….
Way back in 2005, I wrote an article for issue #4 of Woodworking Magazine about holdfasts. At the time, very few woodworkers knew what a holdfast was, and the article reviewed available manufactured holdfasts, as well as a few blacksmith made ones. We recently put the original holdfast article online, and included a link to…
Dave Coleman is one of our readers, and one of the dedicated craftsmen putting the White Water Shaker Village back together. He’s been building Shaker furniture and boxes for a number of years, and recently he dropped by our office to show us a new veneer press that he is making. If you’re serious about…
Last week I was at the North American headquarters of Bosch Tools, part of a group of woodworking journalists taking a look at new offerings of the company’s products. The first woodworking tools we were shown were a pair of new jigsaws, the top-handle model JS572EL and the barrel-grip model JS572EBL. My first thoughts were…
Lee Valley recently added Japanese milled-tooth plane-maker’s floats to their product line-up, and I’ve been using them the last few days to tweak some through-mortises. These are similar to the previously available Xfine mille d-tooth files, but the floats are tapered in profile making them more adaptable to different size openings and special situations. Both…
So, with hours to go before the year ends (at least in my time zone), I’ve one more post for 2011: some of Popular Woodworking Magazine‘s favorite new tools for 2011. Caveat: Because most of us have been out of the office over the holidays, the following were chosen by me, Steve Shanesy, Christopher Schwarz…
The first thing I did this morning was polish the blade on the Veritas Miniature Router Plane and try it out on a hinge mortise (the pre-dawn use explains the mood lighting in the pictures). As advertised, the wee router plane works like its larger sibling. In practical use, it’s best-suited for the smallest of…
Nope! Disney hasn’t entered the world of toolmaking. This isn’t about an amusement ride, either. The Mouseplane is a new woodworking tool introduce by Power Adhesives, a United Kingdom-based company that markets under the TEC and TECBOND brand names. The Mouseplane is used to slice surplus dried glue from panel assemblies after glue-up and other…
From the August 2011 issue #191 Buy this issue now In April 2011, I blogged about a new dust collector from JET (read it here). I also wrote about the new collector design in the August 2011 (issue #191) “Tool Test” column (download a copy here). The company hung a cone-shaped device in the housing…
Sometime in the Summer of 2011, Festool will introduce a new ultra-compact drill. The company calls the drill CXS – Conquer. Xplore. Solve. The CXS is expected to become your everyday drill-driver. It’s lightweight and with the possible chuck changes, it is effectively three drills in one. In a new T-Loc systainer (read more about…
Here’s a dirty little secret about pinners and brad nailers. Norm Abram isn’t the only woodworker to use them. Many of the guys I know who build reproduction furniture – myself included – use these tools when attaching small trim pieces and mouldings. What I like about using these nailers is the fact that the…
By Robert W. Lang Page: 84 From the December 2005 issue #152
By David Thiel Page: 84 From the December 2005 issue #152
By David Thiel Page: 36 From the November 2005 issue #151
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 36 From the November 2005 issue #151
By Christopher Schwarz Page 34 From the November 2005 issue #151
By Robert W. Lang Page: 34 From the October 2005 issue #150
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 32 From the October 2005 issue #150
By David Thiel Page: 32 From the October 2005 issue #150
By David Thiel Page: 28 From the August 2005 issue #149
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 26 From the August 2005 issue #149
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 24 From the August 2005 issue #149
By David Thiel Page: 24 From the August 2005 issue #149
By David Thiel Page: 26 From the June 2005 issue #148
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 25 From the June 2005 issue #148
By Steve Shanesy Page: 30 From the April 2005 issue #147
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 29 From the April 2005 issue #147
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 30 From the February 2005 issue #146
By David Thiel Page: 28 From the February 2005 issue #146
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 28 From the February 2005 issue #146
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 34 From the December 2006 issue #159
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 32 From the December 2006 issue #159
By Robert W. Lang Page: 32 From the December 2006 issue #159
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 32 From the November 2006 issue #158
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 32 From the November 2006 issue #158
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 31 From the November 2006 issue #158
By David Thiel Page: 31 From the November 2006 issue #158
By Robert W. Lang Page: 30 From the November 2006 issue #158
By David Thiel Page: 30 From the November 2006 issue #158
By David Thiel Page: 24 From the October 2006 issue #157
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 24 From the October 2006 issue #157
By Christopher Schwarz Page: 23 From the October 2006 issue #157
By David Thiel Page: 28 From the August 2006 issue #156
By Robert W. Lang Page 27 From the August 2006 issue #156