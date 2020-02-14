Tool Reviews

Tools

Rockler’s Slick Glue Brush

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Spyder Jigsaw Blades Make Super-tight Turns

Steve Shanesy

Tools

Delta’s Midi-lathe

Glen Huey

Tools

Digital Precision Marking 

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Pint-Size Precision 

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Oneida Supercell Next Generation Dust Collector

Andrew Zoellner

Tools

Vac/Dust Extractor Combo

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Sweet-Cutting Blade

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Pipe Clamp Vise

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Gorilla Glue, Travel Size

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Tool Test: A New Way to Inlay

Glen D. Huey

One word describes this tool, its cutters and the twist on the materials used: innovative.
By the editors
Page: 16

From the August 2010 issue #184
Seldom does a tool come along that changes how we look at a woodworking technique, but the Noden Inlay Razor does just that. The Inlay Razor, designed by Adjust-A-Bench inventor Geoffrey Noden, allows you to make an unlimited variety of inlay bandings as quickly as you can prepare the wood.

Although the process looks as if it might be slow, the work glides along easily. In fact, the process to create straight or curved banding is as addictive as it is creative.

While the tool itself is very simple, the idea and the design of the cutters used to slice the wood are outstanding and a bit mind-bending. The concept is light-years ahead of its time, but the cutting blades are decades old.

Blog: Read more about this tool and watch a short video at popularwoodworking.com/aug10.

Tools

Small-Job Sprayer

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Easy Bench Upgrade

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Tool Test: A Better Brad-point Bit

Glen D. Huey

Tools

Versatile Pen Drilling Jaws

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Tool Talk: Festool CMS Router Table

Brad Holden

Tools

Plus-Size Tenon Saws

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Precision Rules – Nice Price

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

110 Volt Cabinet Saw

American Woodworker Editors

Popular Woodturning

The Detail/Spindle Gouge

Alan Lacer

Tools

Pants? Pants Aren’t Tools!

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Precision Tapering Jig

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Modern Take on a Stanley Classic

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Glue-Up Mess Catcher

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Simple Set-up for a Fussy Joint

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

2-in-1 Scroll Saw

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Get a GRR-Rip!

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Festool Jigsaw Editor’s Pick

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Multi-Function Router Base

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Atoma Diamond Plates

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Hobbyists Cabinet Saw

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Extra-Wide Blades

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Precision Doweling Jig

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

No-Fuss Locking Clamps

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Briefcase Work Table

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Veritas Butt Chisels

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Crack Repair

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Kreg K5

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Hose-Free Nailer Editor’s Pick

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

The Powermatic PM1500 Bandsaw

Michael Springer

Feature Articles

Wire-Tip Wood Burning Kit – A Tool Review, Part 2

Yoav Liberman

Tools

Wire-Tip Wood Burning Kit – A Tool Review, Part 1

Yoav Liberman

Tools

Router Table Safety Boost

American Woodworker Editors

Tool Reviews

Tool News: DeWalt Cordless Compact Router

Michael Springer

Tools

Dowels and Tenons with a Grip

American Woodworker Editors

Tool Reviews

Tool News: SawStop Jobsite Saw Pro

Andrew Zoellner

Tool Reviews

Tool News: Fisch Wave Cutter Forstner Bits

Andrew Zoellner

Tool Reviews

Tool News: Bench Dog Tools No. 5 Jack Plane

Pop Wood Editors

Tool Reviews

A New Look at LeeValley.com

Andrew Zoellner

Tool Reviews

Tool News: Twin Turbo Vise

Pop Wood Editors

Tool Reviews

Tool News: Jet JWBS-14SFX Band Saw

Pop Wood Editors

Tools

Vacuum/Dust Collector Hybrid

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Craftsman Gravity Stand

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

A Magnifying LED Lamp for Your Shop or Studio: A Product Test

Yoav Liberman

Tools

Tool-Free Rotary Tool Review

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Tool News: Amana 1 3/4″ Straight Plunge Bit

David Lyell

Tools

Mini Scrapers Tool Review and a Visit to Lee Valley’s Store in Toronto

Yoav Liberman

Tools

Tool News: Dremel Digilab LC40 Laser Cutter

Tim Celeski

Tools

Woodpeckers Slab Flattening Mill

David Lyell

Tools

New Spoon Bits from Gramercy Tools

Yoav Liberman

Tools

Tool Test: Veritas Shooting Board

David Lyell

Tools

Tool Review: Bessey GearKlamp

David Lyell

Tools

Tool Review: Mirka Iridium Abrasives

Pop Wood Editors

Tools

Tool Review: DeWalt DCW210 Sander

Michael Springer

Tools

Tool News: Festool Domino 500 Series Connectors

Tim Celeski

Tool News: Auto-Adjust Dog Clamp

David Lyell

Easy-to-Install Planing Stop

Andrew Zoellner

Tool News: Portable Dust Filtration

David Lyell

Tools

Cordless Drill Mortise Mill

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Tool News: Makita Cordless Router Kit

David Lyell

Tool News: Powermatic Cyclonic Dust Collector

David Lyell

Tools

Stretchy Tape

American Woodworker Editors

Tool Review: Blue Spruce Ultimate Coping Saw

David Lyell

Tools

Tool Test: Milwaukee Cordless Chainsaw

Michael Springer

Veritas Pocket Plane

Yoav Liberman

Tool Test: Florip Toolworks Dovetail Saw

Popular Woodworking

Tool Test: Makita Cordless Track Saw with Bluetooth

Popular Woodworking

Tools

Tool Talk: JDS Multi-Router

Laurie McKichan

Hands-on With The Shaper Origin – Exclusive Review

Tim Celeski

Tools

Next-generation Bessey REVO Clamps

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Lixie Dead Blow Mallet

Brendan Gaffney

Tools

SensGard Ear Chamber Hearing Protection

Popular Woodworking Authors

Tools

BearKat Wood’s Chair Scraper

Jim McConnell

Preview: The Shapeoko XL CNC

Tim Celeski

Tools

A Truly New Glue

American Woodworker Editors

Robin Wood Axe for Carving (and More)

Popular Woodworking Authors

Tools

Microjig Matchfit Dovetail Clamps

Brendan Gaffney

Tool Review: Veritas Combination Plane

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

New-Generation Shop Light

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

Kreg Accu-Cut Turns any Circ Saw into a Track Saw

David Lyell

Tools

Oneida Dust-Free Router Hood

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Router Table with Nice Features, Nice Price

American Woodworker Editors

Tools

OmniSquare Multi-function Layout Tool

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Walke Moore Compass Guides

Jim McConnell

Tools

Tool Test: Axe Carbide Lathe Tools

Popular Woodworking Authors

Tools

Tool Test: 3M Convolute Deburring Wheel

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tool Test: Buck Bros. Professional Wood Chisels

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

J. Wilding Hollow & Round Planes

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Beadlock Pro Joinery Kit

David Thiel

Veritas Mortise Chisels from Lee Valley Tools

Popular Woodworking Authors

Tools

‘Drawer Making and Fitting’ Video

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Lee Valley Small Double Square

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Crowned CBN Grinding Wheel

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Toothed Planing Stop from Benchcrafted

Popular Woodworking Authors

Tools

NOVA Voyager DVR Drill Press

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Big Horn Bench Dogs

Popular Woodworking Authors

Tools

Kreg Custom Pocket-Hole Plug Cutter

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Super Nova Magnetic Lathe Lamp

Popular Woodworking Authors

David Barron Magnetic Dovetail Guide

Megan Fitzpatrick

Bad Axe ‘Bayonet’ Precision Carcase Saw

Popular Woodworking Authors

Naniwa Sink Bridge for Sharpening Stones

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Blue Spruce Toolworks 4″ x 6″ Square

Popular Woodworking Authors

Tools

Lake Erie Toolworks Moxon Vise

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Tool Test: Powermatic Table Saw Tenon Jig

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tool Test: J. Wilding Moving Fillister Plane

Christopher Schwarz

Tools

Tool Test: Lee Valley Tools Glue Pot & Tabletop Warmer

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Festool ETS EC125/3 Eccentric Sander

Popular Woodworking Authors

Tools

CMT’s Inexpensive Moisture Meter

Christopher Schwarz

Tools

Bosch Barrel-grip Battery-powered Jigsaw

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Tool Test: EZ Pinch Stick for Checking Square on Glue-ups

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Craftsman 10″ Sliding Miter Saw

Christopher Schwarz

Grizzly 12 1/2″ Benchtop Planer

Vesper Double Square with Mini Blade

Jennings-pattern Auger Bits for Braces

BT&C Hardware Store Saw

Ridgid 18-volt ‘Hyperdrive’ 18-gauge Brad Nailer

Lie-Nielsen Toolworks Honing Guide

‘The Secret Mitre Dovetail’

Veritas Stainless Steel Trammel Points

Sterling Tool Works Stainless Steel French Curves

Kreg Precision Router Table

Texas Heritage Woodworks Auger Bit Roll

Mike Wallace

Trend Diamond Whetstone Honing & Polishing Kit

Article Index

Tools

Dual Drum Sander Plus

American Woodworker Editors

Arbortech Contour Random Sander

Grizzly Track Saw ‘Master Pack’

DEROS Random-orbit Sander

Bosch ‘Power Ready’ Wireless Charging System

Veritas Bevel-down Bench Planes

Tools

Tormek T-4 Water-cooled Sharpening System

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

Shellac Tiger Flakes from Tools for Working Wood

Christopher Schwarz

Q & A: Why are new chisels so dull?

Bryan Griffith

How to Read & Write Tool Reviews, Part 3

Christopher Schwarz

How I Read Tool Reviews (And Write Them), Part 2

Christopher Schwarz

How to Read a Tool Review (And How I Write Them), Part 1

Christopher Schwarz

Tools

Earlex SprayPort 6003

Robert W. Lang

Tools

Jet JWBS-14SF-3 Band Saw

Chuck Bender

Shenandoah Tool Works Birdcage Awl

Tools

Hammer K3 Winner

Chuck Bender

Tools

Angle-Ease Router Base from Woodhaven

Chuck Bender

Customizable Bevel-down Planes from Veritas

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tools

‘Ready 2 Rout’ Automated Fence

Chuck Bender

Tools

Benchcrafted Classic Leg Vise

Christopher Schwarz

Tools

Bosch VAC140A Dust Extractor

Chuck Bender

The Uffy TH-T-1825XP 18 Gauge Brad Nailer

Chuck Bender

Tools

Diablo General Purpose & Crosscut Finish Blades

Chuck Bender

Tools

Arbortech TurboPlane & Mini-Turbo

Chuck Bender

Tools

SuperMax 19-38 Drum Sander

Roger Holmes

Grobet Cabinetmaker’s Rasps

Robert W. Lang

Blue Spruce Joiner’s Mallets

Christopher Schwarz

Tools

Nova Comet II Midi Lathe

Chuck Bender

Devilish Diablo Deftly Dissects

Chuck Bender

Tools

‘Eye Muffs’ by Sells Safety

Tools

Magnetic-mount LED Work Light from Lee Valley

Tools

Senco FinishPro 23LXP Headless Pinner

Tools

Bosch CM10GD Glide Miter Saw

Article Index

Tools

Tool Test: Starborn’s Smart-Bit Depth Setter

Tools

Tool Test: Laguna’s ‘14-Twelve’ Band Saw

Article Index

Czeck Edge Goes Carbide

Chuck Bender

The New Bosch CM10GD 10″ Dual-Bevel Glide Miter Saw

Chuck Bender

Highly Recommended: Blue Spruce Joiner’s Mallet

Christopher Schwarz

Tools

Tool Test: Festool Carvex PS 420 Jigsaw

Tools

Tool Test: Wood Owl ‘Nail Chipper’ Auger Bits

Tools

Tool Test: Powermatic PM1000 Table Saw

Article Index

Tools

Tool Test: Eco Series Spray Systems by ASI-HVLP

Article Index

Tools

Excalibur Deluxe Router Table Kit

Glen D. Huey

Playing with the Jet 719200 Wood Lathe

Chuck Bender

‘Bench Duck’ – New Workholding from Veritas

Megan Fitzpatrick

Bosch Colt Router Plunge Base Video Tool Test

Robert W. Lang

Substitute for Steel Wool Substitute

Robert W. Lang

Gramercy Holdfasts-the Real Story

Robert W. Lang

First Look: Lie-Nielsen 610 Low-angle Rabbeting Jack Plane

Christopher Schwarz

Veneer Press by David Coleman

Robert W. Lang

Bosch ‘Enhances’ Jigsaws

Robert W. Lang

New Glue Tool/Brush from Rockler

Steve Shanesy

Milled-Tooth Plane-Maker’s Floats Review

Robert W. Lang

Pet Peeve Bites the Dust

Robert W. Lang

Favorite New Tools of 2011

Megan Fitzpatrick

New (to the USA) Source for Hand-cut Rasps

Robert W. Lang

Itty Bitty Router Plane & New Gent’s Saws from Veritas

Megan Fitzpatrick

Senco 15-gauge Cordless Nailer

Megan Fitzpatrick

Tool Test: New Mortiser from General International

Glen D. Huey

A Handplane from Orlando?

Glen D. Huey

Shop-made Vortex Dust Collector Woks On

Glen D. Huey

JET’s Vortex Dust Collector

Glen D. Huey

Tool Review: An Ultra-compact Drill-driver from Festool

Glen D. Huey

Our Readers: Sharp Eyes and Good Memories

Robert W. Lang

Tool Review: Grex’s “Top-shelf” Brad Nailer

Glen D. Huey

New Handles Available for Veritas Bevel-up Planes

Christopher Schwarz

Setting up the New Stanley Chisels

Christopher Schwarz

Tool Test: DeWalt’s Compact Routers

Tool Test: Is Bosch’s Axial-glide Tool the Future of Miter Saws?

December 2005 #152
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Milwaukee’s V28 System – Nearly Corded

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2005 #151
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: DeWalt’s New 5″ Random-orbit Sander

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2005 #151
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Dovetail Square Adds Accuracy to Marking Joints

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2005 #151
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: KIK Forstner Bits

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2005 #151
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Amana Carbide Countersinks

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2005 #151
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: JDS Dust Gate Switches Dust Collector

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2005 #151
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Traditional English Mortising Chisels from Ray Iles

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2005 #150
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: JessEm Miter Gauge – Worth the Money

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2005 #150
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Veritas Scrub Plane Can Blaze Through a Board

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2005 #150
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index
Tool Reviews

Tool Test: Shop Fox W1724 15″ Planer with Spiral Cutterhead

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2005 #150
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index
Sharpening
Tool Reviews

Tool Test: Lee Valley Mk.II Honing Guide is Near Perfect

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2005 #150
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index
Tool Reviews

Tool Test: Jet Parallel Jaw Clamps

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2005 #149
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Bosch Trimmer Not Just for Laminate

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2005 #149
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Shop Fox Overarm Router

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2005 #149
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Oneway’s 1224 Lathe Offers Increased Capacity

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2005 #149
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Get the Advantages of Hide Glue Without the Glue Pot

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2005 #149
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Lie-Nielsen Convex-soled Plane Has Many Uses

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2005 #149
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: DeWalt’s Flush-cutting Jigsaw a Strong Competitor

Article Index

Continue Reading
June 2005 #148
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Glen-Drake Hammer for Dovetailing and Carving

Article Index

Continue Reading
June 2005 #148
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: New Porter-Cable Dovetail Jigs are Simpler to Use

Article Index

Continue Reading
June 2005 #148
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: AngleMag Sets the Amateur Sawyer Straight

Article Index

Continue Reading
April 2005 #147
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Ashley Iles Turning Tools

Article Index

Continue Reading
April 2005 #147
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: No Math Required with this Flute Spacing Jig

Article Index

Continue Reading
April 2005 #147
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Grizzly Disc/Spindle Sander

Article Index

Continue Reading
April 2005 #147
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Veritas Straightedges

Article Index

Continue Reading
April 2005 #147
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Drill Doctor Drill Bit Sharpener

Article Index

Continue Reading
April 2005 #147
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index
Tool Reviews

Tool Test: All-new Fein Cordless Drill

Article Index

Continue Reading
February 2005 #146
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Norton’s Newest Stone a Good Combination of Grits

Article Index

Continue Reading
February 2005 #146
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Bosch Power Box CD/Radio

Article Index

Continue Reading
February 2005 #146
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Hitachi Two-base Router Set

Article Index

Continue Reading
February 2005 #146
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: High-speed Chisels are Beyond Tough

Article Index

Continue Reading
December 2006 #159
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Router-Ease Guide

Article Index

Continue Reading
December 2006 #159
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Lie-Nielsen Floats

Article Index

Continue Reading
December 2006 #159
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Gramercy Tools Bowsaw Gets All the Details Right

Article Index

Continue Reading
December 2006 #159
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Better Featherboards for Many Tools

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2006 #158
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Craftsman Digital Readout Plunge Router

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2006 #158
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Build a Wooden Handplane – in a Day

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2006 #158
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Veritas Ruler Stop – Pint-sized Accuracy

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2006 #158
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: A Small Digital Fractional-readout Caliper – Finally!

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2006 #158
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Ryobi DrillPress Has Features Beyond the Bells and Whistles

Article Index

Continue Reading
November 2006 #158
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Firestorm Plunge Router a Great Value for Home Woodworkers

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2006 #157
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Bostitch Air Power for Woodworkers

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2006 #157
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Norton 3X Grinding Wheels Run Remarkably Cool

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2006 #157
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Bosch Pocket Driver Offers Pint-sized Power

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2006 #157
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: A Bigger Birdcage Awl

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2006 #157
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Craftsman Offers the First Hands-free Drill Chuck

Article Index

Continue Reading
October 2006 #157
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index
Tool Reviews

Tool Test: Hitachi Revamps an Old Friend with Mixed Results

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2006 #156
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Triton MOF001KX 2-1/4 hp Router Offers Many Features

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2006 #156
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Lie-Nielsen Medium Shoulder Plane is Exquisite

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2006 #156
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Dado Wiz Zeros in on Perfect Fit for Dados or Grooves

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2006 #156
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Ashley Iles Carving Tools – Good Steel and Good Handles

Article Index

Continue Reading
August 2006 #156
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Powermatic PM 2000 Saw Offers Features and Performance for Serious Woodworkers

Article Index

Continue Reading
June 2006 #155
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Wenzloff & Sons Backsaws Make the Cut

Article Index

Continue Reading
June 2006 #155
Popular Woodworking Magazine Article Index

Tool Test: Grizzly’s Baby Drum Sander Rocks

Article Index

Continue Reading