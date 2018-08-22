As Chris recently announced on the Lost Art Press blog, we’re ending our official relationship at the end of November. He has decided to focus his efforts on Lost Art Press and other ventures.

I learned a lot of what I know about woodworking by reading Chris’s articles and watching the videos he’s done. He has contributed so much to the craft of woodworking (and for Popular Woodworking), and we wouldn’t be here without him. I truly admire his work ethic, his dedication to research and passion for doing things the right way. I’m thankful for everything he’s done for us, and we’re definitely going to miss his name on the masthead and regular blog posts.

So, thank you, Chris. We’re looking forward to what you’re cooking up at Lost Art Press.

P.S. We put together a little video of Chris through the ages. And, you can download five of Chris’s feature articles, including the Dutch tool chest, here.