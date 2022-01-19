Im happy to announce a new, online woodturning symposium that’s going to be taking place March 19th & 20th. Tickets for Meet the Woodturner Live are available here. Here’s a little of the backstory:

Working in the woodworking media world, I have the pleasure of meeting some of the most talented people in the industry. One of those people is Pat Carroll, a woodturner from Ireland that blurs the line between woodturning and artwork. Over the last two years, Pat and his team of Chloe (his daughter) and UK based-turner Helen Bailey, have been hosting online demonstrations from his shop in Ireland for crowds from across the globe. You can read a little bit about Pat on his website .

In addition to his remote demonstrations, Pat has also been hosting a “Meet the Woodturner”. A sit-down and chat with a different world-class turner every other week. If you’ve joined one of these, you’ll know what a pleasure it’s been to be able to listen to these master turners share their stories.

Chatting with Pat a while ago, he mentioned that he is putting together a list of some of the most talented turners from across the world to participate in a multi-day woodturning event, Meet the Woodturner Live. The panel of ten turners will offer demonstrations of their unique processes to create turnings in each of their signature styles. At the end of each demonstration, there will be a live Q&A where you can ask the demonstrator any questions you’d like about their work, process, or suggestions.

No matter if you’re a master turner, a weekend warrior, or a brand-new turner, I think you’ll be amazed and gain some incredibly useful knowledge and ideas from this event.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets for Meet the Woodturner Live, they’re available here.