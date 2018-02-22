Turning

Not every woodworker you meet hanging around the shop is a turner – but every woodworker worth his sawdust has a solid foundation in woodturning techniques. Here we’ve assembled everything you need to know to get started in turning, and eventually master the skill. Understand the fundamentals of woodturning tools; expand your repertoire with woodturning projects of all levels; create beautiful pieces on the lathe in your home, whether it’s a foot-pumped antique, or a 21st-century powerhouse.

Association of Woodturners Appoints John Kelsey as New Editor of Woodturning FUNdamentalst

(Saint Paul, February 21, 2018)-The American Association of Woodturners (AAW) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has rededicated Woodturning FUNdamentals, AAW’s digital publication for new and beginning woodturners, and appointed John Kelsey as its new editor. The online periodical will continue to help newer turners build foundational woodturning...

lathe tools

How to Select Woodturning Tools

When it comes to turned furniture components, you only have a few options. You can buy mass-produced factory-turned components that do not accurately recreate the fine details in period furniture; you can make friends with a turner; or you can invest in a lathe and turn your own. If you decide to...

Woodturning with Tim Yoder Season 3: Episodes 1-6

The newest “Woodturning with Tim Yoder” DVD is here, and season three is shaping up to be a good one. Tim has a lot of great projects, and I find myself learning new skills and techniques with each new episode. In both the Lichtenberg Fractal Burned Vessel and Cosmic Clouds Platter episodes,...

Offset Turning with Alf Sharp

I’m not really a turner (only when I have to), and I’m not a big fan of math (words are my thing), so when Alf Sharp starts to talk about offset turning and the math he used to figure out his settings…my mind wanders a bit. But when there’s a chunk...

How to Start a Woodturning Cut

To turn wood safely, you need to know the correct way to introduce a cutting tool to a spinning workpiece. There are different ways to start a cut, depending on the type of tool you use. Here’s a look at how to start cuts with traditional woodturning tools and carbide tools....

Alan Lacer on His New Book, Woodturning and More

Alan Lacer has been involved in the field of woodturning for almost four decades. He’s done almost anything and everything you can think involving the craft from turning to teaching to writing, and is a past president of the American Association of Woodturners. His latest book, “Alan Lacer’s Woodturning Projects & Techniques”...

Name That Chuck!

Name That Chuck! Here’s a chance to test your woodturning IQ. For many operations, a chuck performs the essential job of holding the work securely and safely on the lathe. These operations often present unique requirements, so a dizzying array of manufactured and shop-made chucks have evolved. How many of the...