When you need a jig, or you’re assembling a simple utility box for the shop, sometimes speed and practicality matter more than tradition. In these situations—and in many of the most basic tenets of woodworking—a screw is often your best friend.

Sure, in fine furniture making, we aim for joinery that honors the craft: dovetails, mortise-and-tenon, tongue-and-groove, and the rest. These are the Cadillacs of joinery, elegant and enduring. However, in many day-to-day situations, when time is of the essence and either your clients or the project itself demands quick results, screws are indispensable.

There are countless screw types on the market, and some are undeniably better suited than others for specific tasks. I recently came across an excellent YouTube presentation that every woodworker who relies on screws should watch. The presenter breaks down the different types of screws, the materials they’re made from, and their best applications. He also shares his preferred drivers and offers a handful of useful rules of thumb to help you sort, select, and buy wisely.

It’s a valuable resource—especially fitting for our week of focusing on basic woodworking techniques. Give it a watch; I think you’ll find it as practical and informative as I did.