 In Techniques
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

When I needed to mix two different paint colors to create a new one, I came up with the idea of removing the rod from my broken caulking gun and mounting it in my drill to serve as a paint stirrer. The straight section fit into my drill chuck without modification, while the angled end served beautifully as a rotating mixing paddle. I used my cordless drill to power the mixer, but a corded drill running at low speed would work fine. Bob Kelland

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Build a Veneered ChessboardProjects