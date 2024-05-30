When I needed to mix two different paint colors to create a new one, I came up with the idea of removing the rod from my broken caulking gun and mounting it in my drill to serve as a paint stirrer. The straight section fit into my drill chuck without modification, while the angled end served beautifully as a rotating mixing paddle. I used my cordless drill to power the mixer, but a corded drill running at low speed would work fine. — Bob Kelland

