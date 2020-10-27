When buying a lathe, you’ll never regret getting more swing and length capacity, but what if you don’t have space in the shop for a long tool? RIKON’s Heavy Duty 70-3040 Variable Speed Lathe features an innovative sliding bed that increases your turning capacity with just a twist of a knob! The motorized upper bed expands to double the standard between-centers distance from 20” to 40”. Moving the sliding bed also increases the swing from 23-7/32” to 31-1/4” over the lower bed, ideal for turning large bowls or platters.

This space-saving lathe is extra heavy-duty, made of solid cast iron and steel construction and weighs over 500 pounds. This provides professional turners with a robust machine that will take the stress when turning large diameter bowls or spindles. These great features are paired with 3HP TEFC, 220V motor combined with 4 heavy-duty bearings in the headstock. Digital speed controls provide all the power and precision needed for any turning activity.

Learn more about the RIKON 70-3040 at rikontools.com.