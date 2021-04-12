Sponsored by Shaper Tools.

Cutting dovetails with Shaper Origin and Workstation is a very precise and adaptable process you can use on all kinds of casework, drawers, boxes and more. See how we built an Adventure Chest in the video below. You can learn more about Shaper Origin and Workstation at shapertools.com.

You can download plans and a materials list for this project here.

If you’d like to learn more about generating cut files for dovetails using Shaper Origin, check out the dovetail generator at Shaper Hub.

The SVG file for the pins is available here.

The SVG file for the tails is available here.