wooden art deco clock

Skill Level: Intermediate
Time: 2 Days
Cost: $75
At the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts, Paris (1925), the world was introduced to the Art Deco movement. Repeating geometric patterns, parallel angles, bold colors and superb craftsmanship in expensive and exotic materials define the style. Art Deco proved popular, and pervasive, in all areas of design—from clothing to furniture and architecture to automobiles. As an automotive enthusiast, it’s the latter, the Art Deco automobiles of the pre-WWII era that first drew me in.
This clock is loosely patterned on a much smaller enameled metal and gold Cartier clock, circa 1935. The design works as both a mantel or wall clock without any modification needed. The material choices—walnut, padauk and curly maple—are directly inspired by my 1939 Packard, which has ivory plastic knobs, a grained walnut dash and red accents to match the color of the body paint. The clock calls for a small amount of wood and uses off-the-shelf components, including a high-quality Seiko high torque quartz movement with a sweep second hand.
Building the Clock Frame
Building the clock begins with the central walnut frame. All the other parts are fitted to this frame. This piece requires accuracy in stock preparation and joinery; there’s no room to hide mistakes or to fudge anything. Each piece must be square, straight and true. Luckily it calls for minimal material so stock preparation, even by hand, is quick and easy. Mill a 40″ length of walnut to 1 1/2″ square.
By crosscutting this longer piece into the four you need to make the frame, you ensure consistent coloration and grain patterns on the face of the clock. Once milled, crosscut the piece in half.
Cut a 1/2″ deep by 1 1/8″ wide rabbet along one face. The rabbeted face will ultimately house the glass, with the pane being trapped between the tongue and glued-in bushing strips around the face.
Crosscut the rabbeted blank and then, using a shooting board, produce a piece that’s precisely 7″ long with perfectly square ends. Using this piece, mark out and plane the second piece to match.
Take the remaining piece of the 1 1/2″-long blank and cut two, precisely 10″ pieces following the same procedure outlined above. Due to the nature of the design, the glazing rabbet in these longer pieces cannot extend the full length of the pieces. They must stop at each end. When working with hand tools, this requires some additional work, namely the use of a center bit or other auger to remove the waste wood. First, clamp the four frame pieces into a square. Mark out both ends of each rabbet by running a pencil along two side pieces using the bottom of the glazing rabbet in the top and bottom frame pieces as a guide.
Unclamp the frame and then, using the same marking gauge setting used on the top and bottom glazing rabbet, establish the 3/8″ wide tongue on the left and right pieces. Next, using a center bit of appropriate width, bore overlapping holes down to a depth of 1/2″, beginning with the two ends of the rabbet. Then use a sharp chisel to remove the remaining waste down to the layout lines.
Pare the corners square to complete the rabbet. Clamp the four pieces together again to check and fine-tune the glazing rabbet, ensuring that it’s flat and of a consistent depth. This is also your last chance to ensure that the frame is square, both inside and outside. Any deviations here will be highly noticeable in the finished piece so take your time now to ensure it’s dead-on.
Once you’re satisfied with the fit of the frame, it’s time to dowel it together. I used 1/4″ dowels, two at each of the bottom corners and one at the top due to clearance issues with the angled cuts that’ll be done on the top in the next step. I like to use a marking gauge to lay out the drilled holes in each piece. There are dowel center points available commercially, but I personally get much better results if I lay out each hole with scribed lines and carefully drill them.
The final step before gluing the frame is to cut opposing 30° angles on the top. You want the angles to begin precisely at the top-most inside corner on each side of the assembled joint. Use a protractor to lay out the line on the dry-fit joint before taking it back apart to saw the angles. I use a finely set crosscut backsaw.
With those cuts made and cleaned up as needed, it’s time to glue up the frame. Put glue into each dowel hole and lightly coat the dowels themselves with glue. Clamp the frame and set it aside to dry. Once the glue has cured, plane and sand the frame so that each corner is level, smooth and ready for finish.
Making the Decorative Sides
With the frame completed, it’s time to turn the padauk. Mill the blank to 7/8″ thick, finishing with a finely set smooth plane. Square up one end of the padauk board on a shooting board.
Using a marking gauge, mark out a strip that’s twice the width of the larger side pieces plus a little extra, as much as 1/8″ depending on your confidence in your sawing ability. Rip the strip from the larger board, then crosscut the strip into two pieces. Rip the strip down the middle and plane to the finished width. Crosscut each piece to the finished length (per the cut list) and then, follow the same procedure used on the frame, trimming the top ends to opposing 30° angles. Repeat these steps on the smaller decorative pieces, which are both narrower and shorter than the larger pieces. When trimmed, dowel and glue them together with their back faces aligned so that there’s a decorative ledge in each.
Once the glue has dried, remove them from the clamps and align the angled top edges, then trim the ends so that they’re uniform and square. To complete the main frame, dowel and glue the side pieces onto the walnut frame, ensuring that the back faces of each piece are flush with each other. With this completed, the main frame is finished and ready to install the glass, dial and movement.
Install the Clock Dial
I purchased a pre-printed clock dial for this project. It measures 7 7/8″ square and requires a solid backing board so that the movement can be mounted. I used an 8″ square of 1/4″ thick hickory plywood. I glued the dial down to the backing board using 3M Super 77 spray adhesive. Check the fit of the dial board in the glazing rabbet and make any necessary adjustments with a sharp block plane.
With the dial affixed, I then drilled the movement mounting hole in the board using the hole in the dial as a guide. I then installed the movement and clock hands per the movement manufacturer’s instructions.
I then placed a 7 7/8″ square of glass into the glazing rabbet. Simply glue the bushing strips in using cyanoacrylate (CA) glue. With the glue cured and the glass solidly mounted, lay the movement and dial board into the clock. After you’re satisfied that the dial is centered, pre-drill through the backboard into the bushing strips at each corner and install 1/2″-long brass screws to secure the board into the clock.
Making the Base
I chose highly figured curly maple for the base of the clock. I ripped a larger board down to 2″ wide, which will provide a 1/2″ overhang on the front edge of the clock. This makes a stable base if the clock is to sit on its own and is unobtrusive should the clock be hung on a wall.
To add visual interest to an otherwise plain base, notch the two front corners so that they approximate the stepped shape of the clock frame. To do this, extend the lines of the clock frame toward the front and then offset each front face by 3/8″ of an inch, as shown in image 10. Then, carefully saw them out.
The base is simply doweled onto the clock frame using three 1/4″ dowels. Before drilling, make sure that the bottom of the clock frame is perfectly flat and square to the front of the frame. This will prevent ugly gaps between the frame and the base. Next, you may want to consider applying a coat of shellac to the maple base before assembly. The alcohol in the shellac can leach color out of both the padauk and walnut and pull it onto the surface of the maple, making an ugly smear on the pristine whiteness of the base.
Finishing the Project
I used three coats of blonde Zinsser shellac on the whole piece, thinned with alcohol to about a one pound cut. I then rubbed out the finish with paste wax to slightly reduce the shine of the shellac.
This project would lend itself well to a high-gloss all-black finish over the whole clock frame and base. If that interests you, simply build the piece in maple, sand to a very high grit, and paint using gloss enamel. This will yield a surface that closely approximates the original, which was enameled metal finished in black and red with real gold accents. While you probably won’t fetch the same price of the original clock this was based on (it recently sold for more than $38,000), you’ll continue to hone your hand, eye and tool skills, and in my world, that’s priceless.
This article originally appeared in the April 2019 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine #245.
