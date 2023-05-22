Turn Your First Bowl2023-05-222023-05-22https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/3-atl6.05-4-opener.jpg200px200px
We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
Forget the salad bowl for now. Instead, turn a small bowl such as this one made from spalted maple.
By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.