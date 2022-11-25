<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Projects
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Dust-Free Display and No Hinges to Mount!

Glass doors make a bookcase, but doors that swing on hinges are a pain to install. Ditto for doors that lift open and slide back—on a Barrister’s bookcase, for example. Regular sliding doors are much easier to install. In addition, they’re ideal for a bookcase designed to fit in a space where swinging doors might get in the way.

This bookcase features super-smooth sliding door hardware that installs in minutes. The shelves are generously deep and widely spaced. Following the lead of Arts and Crafts-era builders, my design incorporates elements inspired by traditional Asian furniture.

Building this project requires two sheets of walnut plywood (one 3/4-in. thick and one 1/4-in. thick) and about 40 bd. ft. of 5/4 walnut. My total cost, including glass and hardware (see Sources) was about $590.

Build the Cabinet

1. Start by cutting the plywood panels and shelves to final size (Fig. A, Parts A1-A4 and Cutting List).

1. Saw grooves for the sliding door tracks in the top and middle cabinet panels.

 

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.

Start typing and press Enter to search

December to Remember Giveaway 2022Featured Article