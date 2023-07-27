This classic Stickley ottoman oozes Craftsman style, but don’t let its simple form fool you—it packs in some great woodworking. This classic Stickley ottoman oozes Craftsman style, but don’t let its simple form fool you—it packs in some great woodworking. Named for a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, this Gustav Stickley footstool design was an instant favorite.

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.