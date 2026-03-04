Onboard Storage for Tools, Accessories, and 150 Pounds of Ballast

After several years of making lots of shavings and dust with a small, underpowered lathe, I decided I deserved an upgrade. My new lathe has big capacity, ample power and electronic variable speed—important features that my old lathe lacked. Only one thing was missing: an on-board storage cabinet for all of my turning tools and accessories.

My new lathe has cast iron legs with brackets that were perfect for adding such a cabinet. I choose this design because it also includes a ballast box that holds up to 150 lbs. of sand. Adding ballast to dampen vibration and lower a lathe’s center of gravity is always a good practice, especially if you plan to turn large-diameter bowls as I do. Actually, you could opt to build only the ballast box. The tool box simply nests on top of it.

This design easily adapts to lathes with open stand bases—just extend the beams to rest on the end rails.

To build both boxes, you’ll need one 4×8 sheet of 3/4 in. plywood, one 4×8 sheet of 1/2 in. plywood and 15 bd. ft. of 8/4 oak for beams (or one 10 ft. 2×4 if you decide to substitute dimensional lumber). You’ll also need a 4 ft. 2×6, a 6 ft. 1×6, three 10 ft. lengths of 2-in. PVC pipe, a couple 6 ft. lengths of foam pipe insulation, hardware for the door and three 50 lb. bags of sand. Of course, unless your lathe has the same legs and a 42 in. bed, you’ll have to adapt this design to fit.

Cutlists and Diagrams

Build the Ballast Box

Cut the beams, sides and supports and glue and screw them together (Parts A-C, Fig. A). Hang these assemblies from the leg brackets (Photo 1).

Then install the bottom (D) and the dividers (E).

Once you’ve added these parts, the assembly can’t be removed from the lathe intact (Photo 2). Use glue only if you want the installation to be permanent.

Line the ballast compartments with heavy-duty plastic (at least 3 mil. thick) and then pour in the sand. Seal the bags and install the top (Photo 3).

Cut Pieces for the Tool Box

Cut the ends (G) to final size (Fig. B). I used a tapering jig to cut the sloped sides. Cut the Soffit Bracket (H) at the same time—it’s an end piece with one additional cut. Attach cleats (J) to the ends. Make sure all the edges are flush.

Crosscut the 1/2 in. plywood sheet at 44 inches. Then cut the back, the top, the top rail and bottom rail (K-N) from this piece. Bevel the top edges of the back and the top rail at 13 degrees, to match the slope of the ends. Bevel both edges of the top at the same angle. Test fit the pieces to make sure the top’s beveled edges are flush with the faces of the back and the top rail. Then glue and screw the ends to the back (Photo 4). Note that the back extends 1 in. below the ends.

Drill Holes for the Tool Sleeves

To allow the tool sleeves to angle to the back corner of the box, the holes in the top rail have to be drilled at a 45 degree angle. I cut these holes on my drill press, using a shop-made 45-degreeangle support (Fig. B) and a 2-3/8-in.-dia. Forstner bit (Photo 5). Here are some tips for drilling these holes

Drill at a slow speed (500 rpm, or less).

Install a sacrificial board on top of the workpiece. Because of the steep angle, the bit may chatter until the center spur is engaged—especially if the bit has sawtooth edges. The sacrificial board stabilizes the bit before it cuts into the workpiece.

Reposition or replace the sacrificial board before drilling each hole

Drilling these holes requires a 4-in.-long quill stroke. If your drill bottoms out too soon, stop the drill, loosen the chuck and extend the bit. Rechuck and make a second plunge.

Assemble the Tool Box

Glue and screw the front rail and bottom rail to the ends. Then install the top. Fasten it to the ends with glue and screws. Glue and clamp it to the back and the front rail. Finish by gluing on the stiles (P and Photo 6).

Use the soffit bracket to locate cleats on the ends for fastening the soffits. Then glue and screw the bracket in place (Photo 7).

Slide the tool box into position on the ballast box It’s held in place by the overhanging back and bottom rail. Cut the tool sleeves to fit the box. I found that cutting the front at a 43 degree angle fit better than the 45 degree angle I expected. Go figure. Install the soffits (Photo 8).

Decide how far you want your tools to extend beyond the tool sleeves. Then fill each sleeve accordingly to make them fit (Photo 9). I turned a dowel to make the discs that serve as tool stops. Adding or subtracting discs is an easy way to adjust the tool heights.

Final Details

Cut the door to final size. Round over the edges and rout a rabbet all around the back. Install the hinges and mount the door. The self-closing hinges I used were designed to mount on a 3/4-in.-thick face frame, so I added blocks at the hinge locations to build out the bottom rail. Install the knob and add chains to keep the door from falling too far open.