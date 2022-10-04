Shaping the Mitered Outside Corners

After assembling the canteen and all the glue is dried completely, you can begin shaping the 12 sides into a rounder appearance. If you have a belt sander or even a powered sander this can be done very quickly on soft woods such as pine. If you do not have powered gear, a wood block and fresh sandpaper will also work. You probably will do finer details with a sanding block as well. Do not forget to sand the end grain of the staves smooth. Begin with the 120- grit sand paper and progress to 220-grit, and finer grits if desired. Judge by eye and touch for roundness, and sand down the bumps and ridges that are noticed.

Waterproofing your Creation

You will have an easier time applying the hot paraffin to the inside for waterproofing after the canteen is assembled and sanded to the round cylindrical shape. It is my theory, that any polyurethane, epoxy, paint or other coating may not bond entirely, or peel off the wood when in long/continuous contact with a liquid, so I used melted paraffin. Beeswax could also be used instead but it imparts a bit of flavor to the contents. If you are drinking mead, this may be desirable. Keep in mind that alcoholic beverages can also damage some wood finishes. Brewers pitch is also used, but is hard to find, expensive, and messy to work with.

Fortunately, I have an old Crock-Pot that I have used on other projects needing melted wax. If you don’t have a Crock-Pot, use a double boiler to melt the wax evenly. Both paraffin and beeswax have low melting points and are also flammable and the double boiler technique will mitigate the risk of a flare up, and melt the wax evenly. A double boiler can be a normal household cooking pot with boiling water, and a scrap tin/metal can to hold the wax. Use a funnel in the canteen spout of the canteen to pour the melted wax inside. When applied or poured, the wax will remain liquid a bit, but don’t wait too long. You are only wanting a coating on the sides. Insert the stopper, and roll the canteen about to evenly coat the insides, and pour out the remaining melted wax, back into the metal can. It doesn’t take long, as the wax will begin to solidify as soon as it touches the surfaces inside. I recommend finishing the outside completely before coating the inside, so if you happen to spill a bit of paraffin on the outside, your stain/finish will still adhere properly.