From the Archives: Dale Nish, one of the principal architects of the turning revival, shares some turning techniques.

Birdhouse Christmas ornaments have become very popular the last few years, and they are excellent gifts for family and friends. Back in 1993, I saw a birdhouse ornament made by Ray Huskey from Gatlinburg, Tenn. I was intrigued by the possibilities of this small project as a gift for our grandchildren and friends. Since then, I have made birdhouse ornaments each year for the past 10 years. Each year I make a different design from a variety of woods, and I turn 40 or 50 for Christmas. No, we don’t have 40 grandchildren, but we do have 18. The rest of the ornaments go to family and friends, and a few go for sale. So far I’ve turned a total of 400 to 500 ornaments.

Typically the ornaments are turned in groups of 10 or 12, usually from a variety of colorful or unusual woods. After the bodies and roofs are turned and finished, I match the tops and bodies for interest, contrast or color. The perches and finials are usually made from the same species, such as ebony or pink ivory, but any straight-grained and dense hardwood would do.

Turned Birdhouse Ornament Diagrams

Turning the Body

Turning the Roof

Turning the Finial and Perch

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the December 2004 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine.