Make this sturdy circle cutting jig in a day, with readily available hardware, and you’ll be cutting perfect circles at the bandsaw.

I delayed, stalled, and put off a circle cutting jig for the bandsaw. After all, I had a small trammel for cutting circles with a router, so I was not sure how much I would use it. Now that I made one, it’s surprising how often it comes in handy. Plus, there are added benefits of cutting circles on the bandsaw… dust is well controlled, and delicate plywood veneers are preserved on the top side. With this jig, you will get accurate results which are comparable to a router jig. I built this circle cutting jig for my Laguna 1412 bandsaw, but it can be easily modified to work on any steel frame bandsaw.

Diagram and Supplies

3 / 4 ” x 18″ square piece of plywood

/ ” x 18″ square piece of plywood Scrap piece of maple sized to bandsaw (other suitable hardwoods would do)

Three #8 square drive screws to mount fence (Length varies based on your bandsaw)

3 / 4 ” T-molding, 7′ long

/ ” T-molding, 7′ long Slot cutting bit for your T-molding (I needed a 1 / 16 ” thick bit.)

Rockler ® Bench Dog ® dual track

Bench Dog dual track Measuring tape scale for dual track

Woodcraft ® WoodRiver ® miter mounting track

Sliding stop hardware: #6 x 1 / 2 ” screw, 1 / 4 ” shortened bolt, T-track threaded nut • 18″ standard miter bar and mounting hardware

/ ” screw, / ” shortened bolt, T-track threaded nut Quick set epoxy

Two 1 / 2 “diameter rare earth magnets

/ “diameter rare earth magnets Mounting cups for magnets (optional)

1 / 8 “thick steel bracket and mounting screws (various size brackets will work)

Start with Plywood Base

Size a 3/4“ thick by 18“ square piece of plywood and mark a radius on each corner. Trim the corners to your line at the bandsaw and sand them smooth.

Laminate the Jig Surface

I like jigs that are rugged and durable, so I laminated the top surface and add T-molding to protect the edges. Plastic laminate can be cut right on the table saw, but make sure the thin material can’t slip under your fence.

Magnets and Hardware

The heart of the jig is an aluminum combination track, so you’ll need a groove to accept the track. Rout in two passes until the track sits flush with the laminate surface.

Now add a fence to one edge of the jig. Drill recesses for a pair of rare earth magnets in the fence and secure them with magnet cups or epoxy. Then screw the fence to the jig with three screws. Two more pieces of hardware are needed on the bottom of the jig ­— a miter bar and a heavy steel bracket. I sourced the bracket from a farm-type hardware store, but any flat stock or plate metal would work.

Once the underside of the jig is more or less complete, rout a slot for the T-molding. Most products will specify what size router bit to use, but typically it will be 0.080“ or 1/16“ thick slot-cutting bit. Cut the groove around the entire perimeter of the jig and use a mallet to tap the T-molding in place.

Build a Sliding Pivot

Most circle jigs rely on a simple series of holes to set the radius. I wanted a jig with infinitely variable spacing, so a sliding stop was required. Since there isn’t one on the market installed flush with the surface, I made my own by slotting a 4“ length of mounting track and installing a bolt and screw. Now, the stop can be positioned anywhere along the track. The stop is also reversible, which allows the pivot screw to be positioned where needed for circles ranging from 1“ to 30“ in diameter. Just tighten the screw to expand the stop and lock it in place.

Adding Final Touches

Only a few bits of hardware remain to complete the jig: a scale and a heavy metal bracket. Let’s start by adding a scale. The beauty of using a combination track is the ability to add a measuring tape to the jig. Plastic inserts and self-adhesive tapes are widely available and make the jig even easier to use.

Lastly, attach a steel plate under the jig, screwed to the fence. This bracket is 91/2“ long and 3“ wide plate steel and keeps the jig from tipping after it’s fully pushed into the bandsaw. The plate could be different dimensions and still work well. I used 1/8“ thick steel plate, but 1/4“ thick aluminum plate would work fine as well. Do not use a 1/8“ aluminum plate because the bracket needs to be sturdy enough to prevent the jig from tipping in normal operation.

Put Your New Jig to Work

Now it’s time to test out your newly finished circle cutting jig. You’ll be surprised how simple it is to use! Just drill a small hole in the underside of your workpiece and set it in place over the pivot screw. Slide the jig forward until the magnets contact the saw and click into place. Once the magnets catch, you can focus on turning the workpiece steadily into the blade for perfect circles time after time. The sliding pivot point and scale allow for fine adjustment of circle size.

Video: See the jig in action on Willie’s YouTube channel, the Thoughtful Woodworker.