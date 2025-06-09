After all the hard work of shaping and sanding our wooden swords, we needed to give them a comfortable and secure handle. For this, we used a reliable method called “Common Wiping.” This technique allows us to wrap a cord around the handle so neatly that the beginning and end of the cord are completely hidden.

Our swords already had their guards in place, which was helpful. Here’s how we applied the wrap:

First, we unrolled a good length of cord from the spool. Then, we created a loop by folding the rope backward on itself, making it about twice the length of the sword’s handle. We positioned this loop directly over the base of the guard. To temporarily hold it in place while we began wrapping, we used a small piece of masking tape.

Next, we started wrapping the main part of the cord tightly around the handle. We laid the cord over the loop we had just positioned, making sure each turn was snug against the previous one as we worked our way down the handle towards the pommel.

Once we reached the other end of the handle, near the guard, we cut the working cord, leaving enough length to easily pass through the exposed loop. We then threaded this cut end through that loop.

Finally, to secure the wrap, we gently pulled the initial rope end (the one we started with near the pommel) and the end we had just threaded through the loop. As we pulled, the loop gradually slid underneath the tight wraps, pulling the tucked-in end with it. This process concealed both the loop and the end of the cord, resulting in a neat, knot-free handle that was both secure and comfortable to hold.

The Personal Touch: A Copper Initial on the Guard

After my students finished wrapping their sword handles, one of them had an inspired idea: he asked if he could form the initial of his younger brother’s name and affix it to the guard. Usually, I don’t introduce a jewelry saw or copper work to 4th graders, but since he showed such a high level of skill and self-control during the building of the sword, I thought it would be a great experience for him to try the delicate work of sawing through copper. He did a fantastic job of sawing and drilling the “J,” and after that, he carefully nailed it to the maple guard. It was an incredible display of focus and precision!

Lastly, we embarked on the finish work. To give our wooden swords a beautiful, durable finish and protect all our hard work, we turned to a fantastic material called shellac. Shellac is a natural, non-toxic finish that’s very safe for students to use. In fact, you might recall I’ve written about why shellac is such a great choice for student projects.

One of the great advantages of shellac, which I’ve pointed out in my past stories, is that it’s very forgiving and easy to apply in the classroom or educational shop. We don’t have to worry about brush cleaning so much; all that needs to be done at the end of the application is to rinse the brush in a jar of alcohol and store it until the next use.

Applying the shellac was straightforward. We used synthetic brushes to spread thin coats evenly over the entire sword, including the blade, guard, and over the cord-wrapped handle. Shellac dries incredibly fast, which means we could apply several coats in a short amount of time, building up a lovely, protective sheen that really brought out the natural beauty of the wood. This final step not only made our swords more resilient but also gave them a truly polished, finished look.

More Than Just a Toy: The Value of Crafting Wooden Swords

Watching these 4th graders craft their own wooden swords has been a truly rewarding experience, proving that woodworking is about much more than just making objects. This project was a fantastic way to introduce them to fundamental joinery concepts, the satisfying technique of shaping wood with hand tools, and the importance of precise hand coordination. From the initial design to the final finish, every step required focus, problem-solving, and careful use of various tools. These swords aren’t just toys; they are tangible symbols of learned skills, patience, and the pride that comes from creating something beautiful and functional with your own hands.