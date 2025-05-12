Last time, I talked about potential shapes for the handle and pommel. In this entry, we’ll shape the blade and introduce the first of several guard designs.

If possible, shape the blade before gluing on the two parts of the guard—this makes it much easier to secure the workpiece in a vise. That said, it’s still perfectly doable afterward; just be sure the student carefully supports the full length of the blade to prevent strain or breakage during shaping.

Most of the blade work is done with a rasp. We begin by sketching two intersecting arches—like a cathedral window—on the face of the blade tip (areas A and B). My students start by gouging these curves and refining them with a rasp. Once those are established, we draw the remaining two tip facets (C and D), which are rasped in next.

After shaping the tip, I mark facet lines along both long edges of the blade blank. These lines guide the creation of the sword’s classic diamond-shaped cross-section. Working from the tip downward, students carefully rasp diagonal facets along each side of the blade, tapering them evenly until they reach the base near the guard. We intentionally flare the facets outward at that point, stopping just short of meeting the guard. This slight transition adds elegance and highlights the blade’s geometry.

It’s important to blunt the tip of the sword—not only to reduce the risk of injury during play, but also to improve durability. Sharp wooden tips don’t last long; they chip and splinter. A rounded tip holds up much better and still looks great.

With the blade complete, we return to the guard. You’ll see one of our most popular guard designs in the sketch below. It can be drawn by hand or refined with a compass and basic templates. Once the shape is outlined, students make a series of relief cuts from the guard’s edge down to the design line. Then, using a gouge or chisel, they remove the excess wood in chunks and refine the shape with a rasp until the lines are clean and crisp.

Next week, I’ll introduce another guard design and walk through the steps for shaping it.