One of the most popular projects my students ask to build is a sword. Alongside boatmaking or crafting a gnome house, swordmaking has become one of the signature fourth-grade projects we do once the required curriculum is complete.

I tailor each sword’s complexity to the student’s skill level. Most are based on the Roman form, meaning they feature a relatively small guard. To build these, I give the student a board of hardwood and guide them through the process of shaving down the blade area, followed by reducing the thickness at the handle—leaving both the guard and the pommel at the full width of the board.

However, for students who’ve shown they can work with greater precision and handle more complex tasks, I introduce a more advanced variation: a medieval-style sword with a significantly wider guard. In this design, the guard is composed of two separate parts that fit together over the sword’s body using a double cross-lap joint.

This joint requires cutting two recesses on the sword’s body and a corresponding recess on each of the guard pieces. Students begin by cutting the lap joints on the sword body. Using saws, they create a series of kerfs—starting with the shoulders—and then use a chisel (bevel down) to excavate the waste and reveal the recess. The cheeks of the joint are then smoothed with a rasp and file.

After completing the two recesses in the sword body, we measure the remaining thickness between them (Y). Then I divide this in half and mark each guard piece with a cheek line at Y/2 from the face. This ensures that once the two guards are glued together over the sword, they will mate cleanly, face to face.

Excavating the lap joints on the guard pieces is essentially the same process: saw kerfs, chisel out the waste, and refine with rasps and files.

Simple tip: You’ll save time and make things easier—for yourself and for any child you’re guiding—if you start with stock of the same width for both the sword and the guard pieces.

This project is not only engaging and satisfying, it’s also a fantastic way to teach kids about joinery, the safe use of hand tools, and the value of working patiently and precisely. If there’s a child in your life who’s ready to build, this is a fun and educational place to start.

Next time, we’ll continue this project by shaping the sword’s blade and carving the handle. Stay tuned!