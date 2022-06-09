Shaker furniture is known for it’s clean, simple lines and quality construction. There’s been no shortage of Shaker woodworking projects in the pages of Popular Woodworking over the years, and We’ve gathered five of our favorite ones for woodworkers of all levels. To see the full project instructions, simply click on the slideshow image. Any of your favorite projects we missed? Let us know!
Hancock Shaker Village Daybed
Recreated from a photograph and measurements, this design feels both modern and timeless.
Shaker-Inspired Sewing Counter
As much as this piece is a homage to Shaker design, it is also quietly a love letter to both hand tools and shared shops.
Shaker Wall Cupboard
A classic form from the New Lebanon Shaker community is easy to build in a few hours.
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.