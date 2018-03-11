Product Spotlight

Our Product Spotlight introduces you to new woodworking books and woodworking videos that are available in our store at ShopWoodworking.com, and lets you know about special sales. Plus, you’ll find information on our exclusive “Kit of the Month” – a compilation of instructional woodworking books, videos, and PDF downloads of number of resources on a specific topic: finishing, getting started in woodworking, handplanes, joinery and more – at an incredible price (and don’t wait to buy – there are only 100 available every month).

A New Decade of Roy Underhill!

You’d think after 20 years of doing anything it would start to get a little stale. Tell that to Roy Underhill! We recently put together his 21st through 31st seasons in a kit and I’ve got to tell you, Roy’s still hitting on all cylinders. I don’t mean to come off...

Shopclass Monthly Subscription

That’s right!  Shopclass is now offering a low monthly subscription to all your favorite videos!  For only $19.99 a month you can view tons of new and old content right on your computer and tablet.  Check out Shopclass for this new subscription rate as well as new videos being uploaded later...

Buying & Restoring Hand Tools with Ron Herman

Vintage hand tools can be a terrific addition to anyone’s toolbox.  Check out Ron Herman’s DVD “Buying & Restoring Hand Tools” today and learn the best ways to assess, purchase and ultimately restore hand tools. This double-disc DVD will walk you through every step of the way right up to the very...

Free Video of the Month – How to Use a Bench Hook

Christopher Schwarz begins this classic, free and highly necessary instructional video by saying, “If you have a backsaw, you need a bench hook.” Take a few minutes to watch and learn the following details on using this basic hand-tool jig: 1. Make accurate crosscuts 2. Use the bench hook fence properly...

Free eBook Giveaway!

Popular Woodworking eBook Subscription site offers more than 170 digital books and magazines! Access instantly anywhere you have the internet and take advantage of tips, techniques, and project plans – all at your finger tips! Take some time to read one of Popular Woodworking’s most highly rated eBooks for FREE! Exercises in...

Popular Woodworking Magazine 1995-2012

   Popular Woodworking Magazine 1995-2012 DVD has more than 8,500 pages, and includes a huge range of project plans in a variety of styles (bookcases, tables of all sizes, chests and many more!), tool reviews, essential technique instruction and so much more. You’ll discover: ■  Hundreds of plans for furniture, jigs, toys and...

Classic Arts & Crafts Furniture

Discover exactly how furniture should be made . . . Join Popular Woodworking Magazine Executive Editor Robert Lang for 160 pages of woodworking advice, how-tos and design inspiration. Available for the first time 14 of Bob’s Arts & Crafts pieces are collected and presented in a how-to, step-by-step presentation. Helping to overcome the challenges as...

Popular Woodworking eBooks

Popular Woodworking eBooks is your exclusive source for digital back issues of Popular Woodworking Magazine and Woodworking Magazine, as well as electronic versions of more than 50 of our best-selling books on woodworking techniques and instructions: From joinery to finishing, you’ll have instant & unlimited access to the most thorough and...