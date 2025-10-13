Here are the online extras for the December 2025 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine. Interested in having the magazine delivered directly to your mailbox (physical or email) six times a year? Subscribe here. Want to get access to the entire Popular Woodworking website, plus digital access to the current issue? Become a member.

Shaker Workbench Online Extras

Plans for the tail vise: Wooden Tail Vise

Shaker Workbench SketchUp Model



View the model on the SketchUp website.

Shaker Workbench Joinery Details PDF

Glenn Huey’s Serpentine Chest Online Extras

Dovetailed Box Online Extras

