Here are the online extras for the December 2025 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine. Interested in having the magazine delivered directly to your mailbox (physical or email) six times a year? Subscribe here. Want to get access to the entire Popular Woodworking website, plus digital access to the current issue? Become a member.
Shaker Workbench Online Extras
Plans for the tail vise: Wooden Tail Vise
Shaker Workbench SketchUp Model
View the model on the SketchUp website.
Shaker Workbench Joinery Details PDF
Glenn Huey’s Serpentine Chest Online Extras
View the model on the SketchUp website.
Dovetailed Box Online Extras
View the model on the SketchUp website.
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.