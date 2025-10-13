 In Online Extras
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Here are the online extras for the December 2025 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine. Interested in having the magazine delivered directly to your mailbox (physical or email) six times a year? Subscribe here. Want to get access to the entire Popular Woodworking website, plus digital access to the current issue? Become a member.

Shaker Workbench Online Extras

Plans for the tail vise: Wooden Tail Vise

Shaker Workbench SketchUp Model


View the model on the SketchUp website.

Shaker Workbench Joinery Details PDF

Glenn Huey’s Serpentine Chest Online Extras

View the model on the SketchUp website.

Dovetailed Box Online Extras

View the model on the SketchUp website.

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Woodpeckers Folding Saddle Square ReviewTool Reviews
Pattern-Cut FinialsTricks of the Trade