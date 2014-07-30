October 2014 #213
Though not as lightweight as an eReader, this portable library is far more stylish. by Christopher Schwarz pages 24-29 Bookcases that fold up like a clamshell were common among British travelers of the 19th century. Soldiers, students, clerks and the clergy were all fond of this easy way to take a...
Bench Plane Restoration
Learn five common fixes for vintage wooden tools. by Willard Anderson pages 30-35 There is a deep reverence in using a tool that has been used by generations of woodworkers, possibly traveled across the ocean, seen the Revolution and maybe been carried across the continent to help in building a new...
Breadboard Ends
Discover six cross-grain construction strategies to help keep your tabletops and chest lids flat. by Chuck Bender pages 36-40 Cross-grain construction tends to freak out most beginning woodworkers, but it’s a viable construction method in many cases. Wide tables and chest lids often employ breadboard ends to keep things flat, as...
Illusion Cabinet
Stylish legs and a dapper door dress up a simple case piece – and help to deceive the eye. by Gary Rogowski pages 41-45 This design is inspired by a taper, but I needed to establish the right proportions to flesh the idea out. In much of my design work, I...
The Butterfly Horse
This flexible work support is a new solution to the age-old sawhorse problem. by Don Williams pages 47-50 Whether I’m working in the shop, remodeling or performing routine maintenance around the house, I am in constant need of a sturdy, lightweight worktable. The most popular one for, oh, the past 2,000...
A Must-have Woodworking Glue
Unibond 800 is perfect for veneer work and whenever you need extra open time. by Laurie Mckichan pages 51-54 Without a doubt, yellow woodworking glue has adhered its place in the Woodworker’s Hall of Fame. But for complex joinery, veneer work and bent laminations, there is a better choice. Urea resin...
Gas-powered Plane-till Lid
I have a meager collection of handplanes made up of mostly dog-meat users. I like using planes that have history because it’s fun to think about what each might have made during the last 100 years. None of my planes are particularly nice, but I do want to keep them from...
‘Ready 2 Rout’ Automated Fence
Add computer power to your router table to make tasks quick and accurate. by Chuck Bender page 17 Even if modern technology frightens you, it might be worthwhile to consider the Ready 2 Rout (R2R) for your router table. This automated router fence system is as easy to use as it...
BenchCrafted Classic Leg Vise
by Christopher Schwarz page 18 Until recently, workbench hardware on the market was so pitiful that you were better off looking for vintage vises and screws for your new bench. These days, however, woodworkers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to workbench accessories. Earlier this year, Benchcrafted released its...