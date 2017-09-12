pages 40-45

The grand prize in the 2017 Popular Woodworking Excellence Awards goes to Al Spicer for his demilune (half-moon) marquetry table, featuring on its top a flowering morning glory vine in various veneers. The legs are solid sapele with holly stringing and an accent bud, and the apron and top are pomelle sapele with a border of quartered sapele.

Spicer began his career as a photographer and spent 36 years working on the visual side of things in newspapers. In 2006, he left his job and decided to pursue what had until then been a self-taught avocation. “Life is short and I wanted to spend more time doing something I really enjoyed,” he says.

So he enrolled in the Fine and Creative Woodworking program at Rockingham Community College where he re-learned not only the basics, but studied furniture history and various styles. He loved the attention to detail and the clean lines of Federal furniture, and has built several reproductions in that style, “but for today’s lifestyle they seem too formal,” Spicer says.

Read the article in its entirety.

Article: To see all of this year’s entries, go to the entry page here.

From the November 2017 issue, #235