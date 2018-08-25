Modern Kitchen Island – I Can Do That! - Popular Woodworking Magazine
We just published a new episode of I Can Do That! In this episode, I built a small kitchen island for our video producer, Jake Motz. It features a premanufactured top, plywood base and some lessons in lap joinery. The simple construction techniques mean that you will able to build this in a week if you’re putting in time after work or the whole weekend if you’re not doing much else. We have a SketchUp file and pdf with a drawing available on the I Can Do That page: https://www.popularwoodworking.com/i-can-do-that

– David Lyell

