We’re interviewing makers from across the country. Today we’re featuring Mehedi van Hattum, a woodworker from New Mexico.

How did you get started woodworking? Who were your mentors?

My biggest inspiration and mentor in life is my father, who is a master woodworker/carpenter. I grew up apprenticing under him, learning his craft and working in his shop through high school and college.

What do you think is your best or favorite work? What kind of work do you do the most?

My favorite and best work is carving. Carving is our specialty trait that we incorporate into many of our pieces. These days I try to focus mostly on carving if I can.

What advice would you give to someone that wants to start woodworking or pursue it as a profession?

Keep at it and be persistent with your craft. Your style will develop and you’ll only gain confidence and knowledge with time.

What’s your Best hands-on tip or woodworking technique?

Don’t rush.

Is there anyone you’d like to shout-out or recommend we follow? Who inspires you? (Doesn’t have to be woodworking related, either.)

Erin Azouz @erinazouz

Adam Williamson @artofislamicpattern

Cass Gilbert @whileoutriding

See more of Mehedi’s work on Instagram @andaluzwoodwork.

This interview was lightly edited for clarity.