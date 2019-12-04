Teresa Audet is one of 43 fine woodworkers who are showcased in the exhibition Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking. We conducted a brief interview via email to find out more about her work.

Why is this exhibition important to you?

This exhibition was important to me personally because I was able to show work in the same space with some of my heroes, mentors, and friends. As a college student, the work of Wendy Maruyama and Yuri Kobayashi inspired me to study sculptural furniture; a visiting artist lecture from Katie Hudnall pushed me to make the field of studio furniture my home. Not only was did this exhibition give me the chance to see work in person that I had only before seen in textbooks, but to have my own work included alongside is truly incredible. The opportunity to show my work in the same space as these folks is beyond anything I could have ever imagined. The popularity of this exhibition has emphasized the importance of the history of women and marginalized folks in the field of woodworking and I am so honored to have a seat at this table.

What advice would you give your younger self about getting into woodworking ?

Pay attention to those sharpening lessons!!

Which piece in the exhibition stood out the most to you?

I really enjoyed Fo Wilson’s Black Table, Black Chair, Black Lamp. I appreciated the diversity of medium and the unique and personal approach to the concept of furniture. The idea of the human body as a furniture object and the presentation as a photograph was a really interesting contribution to this exhibition.