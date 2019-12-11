Heidi Earnshaw is one of 43 fine woodworkers who are showcased in the exhibition Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking. We conducted a brief interview via email to find out more about her work.

Why is this exhibition important to you?

For community and for the exposure to the work of a talented group of makers I wasn’t aware of. Non commercial furniture/wood shows of this scale and calibre are rare so it was great to see a range of work from small objects to functional pieces and more conceptual or experimental work.

What advice would you give your younger self about getting into woodworking?

I would say that skill development, a good work ethic and taking time to do clean work is far more important that how many sheets you can push through the saw. Trust your knowledge, know your limits and take care of your body.

Which piece in the exhibition stood out the most to you?

My favourite piece in the show was “Bookbox” by Bec Evans. I loved the intimate scale of it, the graceful proportions and the nod to Alvar Aalto’s fan leg detail in the corner treatment. It was beautifully executed and I wish I had a special box like this for my most coveted books!

