Briana Trujillo is one of 43 fine woodworkers who are showcased in the exhibition Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking. We conducted a brief interview via email to find out more about her work.

Why is this exhibition important to you?

I am honored to be included in the Making a Seat at the Table exhibit featuring 43 women that represent the best in craft and woodworking across North America. I am proud to be a part of a group of craftswomen whom I personally admire and respect the unique voices they bring to our field. I am grateful to have my own artistry represented in a show that encourages the female community in a traditionally male-dominated field.

What advice would you give to your younger self about getting into woodworking?

While a student at San Diego State University, I had the opportunity to study a semester with Wendy Maruyama (also a featured artist) while also experimenting with ceramics, jewelry, metalwork, and sculpture. Although I have no regrets, I would advise my younger self to align with a mentor earlier in her career and to step outside of her chosen craft (ceramics) more often. I wish I had more time under Wendy Maruyama before she retired – having a dedicated mentor helped me develop my creative language and step into the field of woodworking that I now practice in today.

Which pieces in the exhibition stood out to you?

A handful of works stood out to me in the show. The textural qualities of Michaela Crie, the softness of Bowen Liu’s curves, the qualities of shadow and contrast in Yuri Kobayashi’s piece, the cubist character of Katie Hudnall’s work. This exhibition reveals to us a group of women with strong artistic voices — it is hard to decide just one piece when there is so much personal detail and creativity in one room.

