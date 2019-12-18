Annie Evelyn is one of 43 fine woodworkers who are showcased in the exhibition Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking. We conducted a brief interview via email to find out more about her work.

Why is this exhibition important to you?

In my personal experience, I have always been surrounded by incredible female makers in the field of furniture. But those women are not equally represented in the galleries and tenure track teaching positions. So showing the next generation of makers (of all genders) a more balanced representation at the top is so important. This field has a gender- and racial and ethnic diversity problem. I think supporting and elevating underrepresented makers will help correct this.

What advice would you give your younger self about getting into woodworking?

Don’t be so hard on yourself! Just because you aren’t naturally good it doesn’t mean you won’t learn as much as you need to to make every piece you want to make. Just keep focused on the ideas and let that excitement carry you through the hard times of bad craftsmanship.

Which piece in the exhibition stood out the most to you?

So many! But, I am a chair lover. So if I have to pick one… Emma Chorostecki’s “Benjamin Dining Chair.” I was in mid-conversation when I first saw and it totally made me lose my train of thought. Like when some really good looking person walks by and you get all discombobulated. haha

Click here to visit Annie Evelyn’s website

Click here to learn more about Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking

Click here to learn more about the exhibition at The Center For Art In Wood, running through January 25th.