We were disheartened to hear that our friend, avid Beatles fan and MASW woodworking instructor, Zane Powell, is now facing a fight with cancer. The mark of a seasoned woodworker is being able to find a way around a problem, and Zane’s answer will no doubt be a good one! A gofundme page has been set up to help Zane and Becky deal with some of the medical burdens to help him win this battle. Our staff will be supporting this campaign on personal levels, and we urge others that have been touched by Zane’s good company to help as best they can. The link to the site is: https://www.gofundme.com/help-zane039s-cancer-fight.

Thoughts and prayers for Zane, his family and extended family at the Marc Adams School of Woodworking.