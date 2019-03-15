Every now and then I come across the claim that sanding with very fine-grit sandpaper closes the pores of wood, and this limits the degree a stain can color the wood.

Think about this for a moment. How exactly does this work? How does sandpaper “close” wood pores? I think this claim makes no sense.

But it is true that sanding to finer and finer grits limits the amount of color a stain imparts to the wood, after you wipe off the excess. Is there maybe a better explanation for this, one that is actually quite obvious?

There’s a concept in science called Ockham’s Razor, a weird name so it may be unfamiliar to you. It comes from a Franciscan friar named William of Ockham who lived in the fourteenth century. It has several similar interpretations but the one I like says that the simple explanation for a phenomenon is better than a more complex one because it’s easier to test.

So, how are you going to test the closing of wood pores? Which wood? Early wood or late wood? It seems to me that the simpler explanation is that finer grit sandpapers create finer scratches so less stain color will remain after you wipe off the excess stain. This is easily testable simply by sanding to different grits, applying stain, then wiping off the excess and compare.

So I’m being a little snide, but maybe it will help to eliminate the pore-closing explanation.