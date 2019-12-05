It’s finally happened. On Nov. 22, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its official removal of methylene-chloride paint and finish strippers from the consumer market. Companies can no longer manufacture or distribute these strippers to this market. I’m assuming professional shops can still buy these strippers, but there were already severe restrictions on their use of these strippers.

Methylene chloride strippers had already been removed from big box stores due to pressure from consumer groups. If you have been following my writings, you know that I’m very opposed to what is happening. There’s no point in rehashing my reasoning here. You can find it easily on this website by clicking on the search magnifying glass at the top right of this screen and typing in “methylene chloride” in the search box that will appear at the top left.

If you have some back issues of Popular Woodworking , you can also read my column in the December, 2018 (#243) issue.

If you are willing to do some searching, you may be able to still find some cans of this stripper at independent paint stores that haven’t yet sold all their stock. I believe they can still sell it until they run out.