Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from The Handy Shop Reference by Tom Begnal. This book contains tons of info, including everything from basic math for woodworkers to choosing hardware and finishes to standard furniture dimensions and joints. It’s designed to be a quick reference when you’re in the shop, and you can order your copy over at shopwoodworking.com.

How to Draw an Ellipse

Various methods are used to create an ellipse. The method shown here, often called the trammel method, is relatively simple and you can use it to make an ellipse of just about any size.

Woodshop Application

Draw an elliptical tabletop that measures 48″ long by 30″ wide.