There are several fundamental requirements to be a woodworker. One needs the proper tools, followed by a degree of skill. Most importantly, though, a woodworker needs wood. Consequently, one of the great pleasures I derive from woodworking is that long quest to the lumberyard. Sure, you might be able to find a bland selection of poplar and pine at the home center, but if you want something special you must go the extra mile.

Now, I live in the woods, so I’m surrounded by trees. Yet, for some reason, the only lumberyard within 100 miles is in the industrial district of Newport News, Va. My wife, Helga, also a person of rural descent, is apprehensive about the city. Understandably, she insists I make my journey in periods of extreme daylight. So, one morning last month, I set off on my most recent expedition.

The sheds at Waterfront Lumber are jammed with lumber of every variety, and I’m always surprised at what I find. A regular customer, I parked the station wagon in front of the oak shed and went to the front office. A nod to the manager and an apprentice was sent to help me load and tally the booty.

The young boy slid back the shed door to reveal the much-anticipated stack of rough oak. Of course, neither of us expected to find the enormous, furry, bug-eyed possum that was sitting there like a cherry on top. I turned to the apprentice to comment on our circumstances, but I found nothing but a dropped tape measure and trail of dust.

Now, where I come from possums are an unwelcome occurrence. In fact, the last one that violated Helga’s territory was batted over the fence with a broom. Unfortunately, she wasn’t with me and most of my dealings with possums had transpired through a windshield. I decided to follow the boy’s lead.

Upon arriving back at the office, I caught my breath while the young man painted a disturbingly accurate picture of the beast … describing him as a “greasy, red-eyed fiend.” I nodded in concurrence … he was greasssy. The yard foreman, a renowned naturalist, set his jaw and delved into the closet looking for the right tool for the job. He emerged with a broom – the expert’s tool of choice.