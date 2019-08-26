World Wood Day 2019 – Wood Design from Wood Culture on Vimeo.

My extra-curricular woodworking has been firmly stuck in cabinet land for the last six months. And building plumb and square cabinets has its merits. Plus, installing said cabinets into a house where the walls are not entirely plumb and square has its challenges. But I’m itchin’ to spend time on some other stuff.

That’s why I was so excited to come across this recap of World Wood Day 2019. The event happened back in March in Austria, and it brought together a whole bunch of people from all over the world. The recap video on wood design clocks in at about half an hour, but it seemed to fly by. It was so much fun to hear and see how all these different people approach wood.

So, if you’re looking for some inspiration or just something to watch while you dream of spending time in the shop, it’s definitely a worth a watch.