Here is a dirt-simple, but effective, accessory for your miter saw. It eliminates tear-out, allows you to make precision cuts by aligning a pencil mark with the kerf, and provides room to screw or clamp a stop block anywhere along the fence.

Originally, I built this table for extra support when cutting long pieces. But it’s such a great addition that now I leave it on my saw all the time.

You could use 3/4″ stock, but I made my table from 1/2″ plywood to minimize the decrease in my saw’s crosscut capacity. It can be any length you want. For stability, make the bed about 3″ wider than the maximum length of the saw’s kerf. Glue and screw the fence to the plywood bed at 90°. Screw the table’s fence to the saw’s fence, and you’re set.

— Mitch Palmer